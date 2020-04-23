World Air Purifiers Industry Insights Report 2020: HEPA Technology Projected to Grow Substantially due to the Rising Air Toxins from Various Industries

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Purifier market accounted for $7.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $20.63 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include the improved standard of living, increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of airborne diseases along with rising pollution levels in urban areas, and rising need for the adoption of air pollution control equipment. However, high adoption and maintenance costs are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.



By technology, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period. HEPA filters are extremely efficient in trapping airborne particles such as dust, pollen, smoke, and bio-contaminants. Due to increasing air toxins from industries, air quality control regulations have increased, worldwide. Automotive, chemical, coal, cement and thermal industries are the primary sources of deteriorating air quality.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and rising industrialization coupled with a growing population with increased disposable income. The air purifier market in South Korea is expanding rapidly, largely due to surging demand, as consumers are becoming more concerned about fine dust. Hence, South Korea's President's move to reduce the air pollution in the country, along with the regional cooperation with China, is expected to support the demand for the air purifiers market in the coming years.

