14.08.2020 22:15:00

World Acrylic Emulsions Markets, 2020-2024 - Includes Profiles of BASF, DowDuPont, Arkema, Synthomer and Other Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acrylic Emulsions Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acrylic emulsions market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the acrylic emulsions market looks promising with opportunities in the paints & coatings, construction additives, adhesives & sealants, and paper coatings industries. The major growth drivers for this market are rising consumer awareness of harmful effects of solvent-based emulsions and the growing demand for acrylic emulsions in various applications

The study includes the acrylic emulsions market size and forecast for the acrylic emulsions market through 2024, segmented by polymer type, end use industry, and region.

Some of the acrylic emulsions companies profiled in this report include BASF, DowDuPont, Arkema, Synthomer, Celanese, Asahi Kasei, Ashland, DIC Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Lubrizol, and Organik Kimya.

Some of the features of the report include:

  • Market size estimates: Acrylic emulsions market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
  • Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry
  • Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by polymer type, end use industry, and region
  • Regional analysis: Acrylic emulsions market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
  • Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different industries and regions for acrylic emulsions in the acrylic emulsions market.
  • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, acrylic emulsions in the acrylic emulsions market.
  • Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the acrylic emulsions market by polymer type (polymer & copolymer and pure acrylic), end use industry (paints & coatings, construction additives, adhesives & sealants, paper coatings, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the acrylic emulsions market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the acrylic emulsions market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this acrylic emulsions market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the acrylic emulsions market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the acrylic emulsions market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this acrylic emulsions market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this acrylic emulsions area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, acrylic emulsions market?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Acrylic Emulsions Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Acrylic Emulsions Market by Polymer Type:
3.3.1: Polymer & Copolymer
3.3.2: Pure Acrylic
3.4: Global Acrylic Emulsions Market by End Use Industry:
3.4.1: Paints & Coatings
3.4.2: Construction Additives
3.4.3: Adhesives & Sealants
3.4.4: Paper Coatings
3.4.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Acrylic Emulsions Market by Region
4.2: North American Acrylic Emulsions Market
4.2.1: Market by Polymer Type: Polymer & Copolymer and Pure Acrylic
4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Paints & Coatings, Construction Additives, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper Coatings, and Others
4.3: European Acrylic Emulsions Market
4.4: APAC Acrylic Emulsions Market
4.5: RoW Acrylic Emulsions Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Acrylic Emulsions Market by Polymer Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Acrylic Emulsions Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Acrylic Emulsions Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Acrylic Emulsions Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Acrylic Emulsions Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: BASF
7.2: DowDuPont
7.3: Arkema
7.4: Synthomer
7.5: Celanese
7.6: Asahi Kasei
7.7: Ashland
7.8: DIC Corporation
7.9: H.B. Fuller
7.10: Lubrizol
7.11: Organik Kimya

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zxod

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

