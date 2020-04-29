+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 20:15:00

World Acceptance Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The Internet

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its fourth quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, May 7.  The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation's conference call will be available online at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1118/34566 on May 7, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation
Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America's largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-acceptance-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-conference-call-on-the-internet-301049594.html

SOURCE World Acceptance Corporation

