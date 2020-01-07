WorkWave PestPac Awarded Silver in Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Solutions

HOLMDEL, NJ, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a provider of cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a service business's lifecycle, today announces that WorkWave PestPac, its industry-leading pest control software solution, has been awarded Silver in this year's Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Product of the Year. WorkWave PestPac has also been named a finalist in this year's Cloud Awards for Best Software as a Service in the U.S.

WorkWave PestPac empowers pest control companies of all sizes to transform their business processes to drive strong business results. Enterprise customers in particular have unique challenges when servicing commercial customers, as they can expect to be faced with more robust business processes and services, alongside an expectation of the highest-level service and thorough auditing.

"Every pest control company we work with is seeking to drive growth, and with this growth comes increased complexity, especially for mid-market and enterprise customers. We are continuing our strong focus on making PestPac scalable, easy-to-use, yet robust enough to handle everything from digital marketing, to real-time field communications, to reporting and billing - all with seamless execution," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. "It is our mission to empower our customers to reach their full potential, and WorkWave is unique in the industry - PestPac is the only solution with the depth and breadth of features and functionality that allow pest control organizations of all sizes to generate more revenue and increase profitability in every area of their business."

While the term "enterprise" is typically associated with larger companies, WorkWave views every pest control company as an enterprise account, and proposes a PestPac software solution based upon both a company's size and their commercial versus residential service mix. PestPac Select, a new, simpler and easier-to-use version of PestPac, is designed for smaller, residential pest control companies, while those performing commercial work will utilize the larger PestPac platform that contains additional functionality required for this type of work.

This commercial-oriented functionality includes capabilities such as the CustomerConnect+ and Online Sales portals. Designed to help customers improve their cash flow despite the complexity of commercial contracts, these tools allow for online and on-demand scheduling, optimization, invoicing and payment of service calls, combined with the ability to capture, manage, and easily access account information, records, and audit-ready documentation to meet compliance and record-keeping requirements via any phone, tablet, or computer. These tools also allow for 24x7 access for both commercial customers and other stakeholders, such as auditors, to further reduce the need for additional office workers.

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum from the most innovative local companies and start-ups, to some of the most recognizable global brands. Each year, winners of the Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV, and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. The 2019 judging panel included, among others, writers from Accounting Today, AdWeek, Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, USA Today, and Wired.

About WorkWave

WorkWave empowers service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business lifecycle. We are a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave is unique in that it offers its customers solutions that support the full service lifecycle, providing businesses with everything from brand awareness and digital marketing to sales, service and the customer experience. Through versatile software solutions, strategic business advice, and a broad network of partners, WorkWave goes beyond just software - we are a partner in enabling our customers to reach their full potential at each stage of their business journey. WorkWave is a division of global enterprise applications provider IFS. For more information, visit www.workwave.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has maintained its premier status as the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for customers around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. The industry expertise of our people and solutions, together with a commitment to delivering value to every one of our customers, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 3,700 employees and growing ecosystem of partners support more than 10,000 customers around the world challenge the status quo and realize their competitive advantage. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

