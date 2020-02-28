28.02.2020 01:35:00

Working Wardrobes First Veteran Fundraising Event Since Devastating Fire Destroys Headquarters

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working Wardrobes, a 30-year Orange County nonprofit dedicated to helping people get back on their feet and back in the workforce, is holding its first veteran event since the devastating fire destroyed their headquarters on February 2, 2020. The 3rd annual VetNet Walk in Their Shoes event will take place at Lakeview Park, near Irvine Lake in Silverado, on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. It will feature a 5K walk, fun run, and finish line festival.

"The fire destroyed our building, taking millions of dollars in equipment and donated professional clothing that helped men, women and our military heroes get back on their feet," says Jerri Rosen, Working Wardrobes Founder and CEO. "But our community has risen up with donations, and many businesses and organizations are continuing their support by coming together to walk with us at our VetNet Walk in Their Shoes fundraising event."

The event begins promptly at 8 am.

Companies and organizations interested in participating in the event can designate a team captain, name and register here: http://workingwardrobes.org/walk/.

The fundraising goal of the event is $100,000! There are still opportunities to sponsor a team or sponsor a mile marker. For those interested in sponsorship, please contact Marissa Chery, Working Wardrobes Event Manager, at MarissaC@workingwardobes.org.

Working Wardrobes is honored to have Pacific Premier Bank as the course sponsor and Boeing as the start/finish sponsor. Mile Marker Sponsors include TD Law, Experian, and Cox Communications.

"We are honored to have so many corporations sponsoring the event and excited to bring their teams out to walk with us," says Rosen. "A fire cannot stop our mission to serve those in need, and our programs continue to run with the help of this incredible community."

The cause of the fire that destroyed the Working Wardrobes building in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 2 is still under investigation. The organization has been given temporary space inside Goodwill Fitness Center, operations were back up and running within days of the tragedy. Rosen is currently searching for property that will be the non-profit's new home.

"Our motto is the Power of a Paycheck®, and in the wake of this fire, we have certainly experienced the power of our community to support us as we rebuild for the next 30 years," says Rosen. "We are so humbled by the love we have experienced, and over the next few months, we will be celebrating the amazing stories of many rebuilding heroes."

MORE ABOUT WORKING WARDROBES:
Working Wardrobes is Orange County's foremost career development nonprofit, championing on behalf of at-risk men, women, young adults, and veterans to help them achieve the dignity of work. Founded in 1990 by CEO/Founder Jerri Rosen, Working Wardrobes has been serving the Southern California region for over 30 years, providing job training, career placement, and wardrobe services to more than 105,000 clients to overcome barriers to employment and achieve the Power of a Paycheck®. For more information please visit, http://www.workingwardrobes.org.

Please direct media inquiries to Devon Poer, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at devonp@workingwardrobes.org or (949) 558-4145.

 

SOURCE Working Wardrobes

