Working Student - Finance Group Functions 60 % (Altdorf, CH)

In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.

Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a...

Working Student 60 %

Finance Group Functions



In this position, you support the Group Finance team in planning, reporting and analysis activities. The role includes assisting with budgeting and forecasting, preparing management presentations, financial analyses as well as contributing to cash flow and working capital improvements.



Your Responsibilities

Support the Group Finance team in financial planning, reporting and analysis activities

Contribute to budgeting and forecasting processes

Prepare management presentations, reports and analyses

Support the Care4Cash initiative by monitoring overdue receivables, coordinating follow-ups with business stakeholders and contributing to the reduction of outstanding balances

Identify other opportunities to improve working capital and cash flow

Support process improvement and finance transformation initiatives

Assist with various finance-related projects and day-to-day finance activities

What We're Looking For

Currently enrolled or planning to enroll in a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Economics or a related field

Experience in a comparable position would be and advantage

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Proficient in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint / SAP an advantage

Good communication skills in English (mind. level C1)

Self-motivated, reliable and eager to learn

Ability to work independently and as part of an international team

What We Offer

Practical experience in Group Finance within an international environment

Meaningful responsibilities and the opportunity to contribute from day one

Exposure to budgeting, forecasting, reporting and cash flow management

Collaboration with experienced finance professionals and business stakeholders

A supportive team culture with excellent learning and development opportunities

Flexible working arrangements compatible with your studies and personal commitments

Company events and a collaborative, people-oriented culture

Ready to join us? Click “Apply now”

Julia Mathis (HR Business Partner) and the recruiting team are looking forward to get to know you and are available for further questions by email (julia.mathis@datwyler.com) or by phone (+41 41 875 12 83).



Datwyler is an equal opportunity employer and strictly prohibits unlawful discrimination based upon an individual’s race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, national origin/ancestry, age, mental/physical disability, medical condition, marital status, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Be yourself at Datwyler

We are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.

www.datwyler.com

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