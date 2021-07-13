SMI 12’061 -0.2%  SPI 15’521 -0.1%  Dow 34’931 -0.2%  DAX 15’790 0.0%  Euro 1.0822 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’095 0.0%  Gold 1’806 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’004 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9183 0.3%  Öl 76.4 1.7% 
13.07.2021 20:03:00

Workers At XPO Logistics In Miami Make History, Ratify First Contract

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a six-year battle, from organizing to completed contract, workers at XPO Logistics in Miami made history on Saturday, July 10 when they voted unanimously to ratify the first Teamsters contract at the transportation and logistics giant, which puts the workers' rights and work lives in a legally binding written contract for the first time.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"XPO management said workers in the U.S. would never ratify a contract, but never is now," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "I applaud the workers who stood strong and united over the past six years, despite the company's horrific anti-worker actions and delays."

"This historic event is the result of nearly six years of bargaining, company law breaking, and delays by XPO, which purchased Con-way Freight in late 2015," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division.

The drivers and dockworkers at the former Con-way Freight voted to join Local 769 in December 2014. While thousands of workers at XPO in Europe belong to unions, this is the first ever Teamster contract at the company and paves the way for more to come.

"Workers have picketed, leafletted, filed labor charges, testified in court, filed lawsuits, conducted a ULP strike and more to win justice, and now that justice is here with the ratification of their first contract," said Josh Zivalich, President of Teamsters Local 769 in Miami.

"We remained strong, united and focused here in Miami and we never quit our fight for justice," said Mike Zangrillo, a driver. "I urge my coworkers in other locations to fight for a fair contract and to not give up."

The contract includes "just-cause" protections, a grievance process, successorship language, job protection language and retirement protections, among other improvements.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6904
gmunroe@teamster.org  

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workers-at-xpo-logistics-in-miami-make-history-ratify-first-contract-301332921.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

China – Warum ein Wandel zwingend nötig ist und warum die Ein-Kind-Politik seine Folgen zeigt. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, wie es um die Demographie und das Wirtschaftswachstums China steht. Weiter zeigt er auf, welche Möglichkeiten der chinesische Aktienmarkt bietet und wie man vom Wandel in China zu partizipieren kann.

Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

14:46 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swiss Re und Zurich Insurance - wie haben Versicherer die Krise gemeistert?
14:43 State Street Global Advisors: Passing the Baton of Growth on to Emerging Markets
11:44 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
09:01 Marktüberblick: Qiagen senkt Ziele
08:18 SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
05:13 Nima Pouyan: China: Von der Werkbank der Welt zur Technologienation? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Floriana Scarlato tritt als Compliance-Leiterin der SUB zurück - Neuer COO für Asset-Management-Division
Michael Burry warnt vor Mega-Crash bei Meme-Aktien und Kryptowährungen
Swatch-Aktie im Plus: Swatch schreibt im ersten Halbjahr Gewinn
BlackRock: Wirtschaftlicher Neustart erfasst nun auch Europa
Wall Street beendet Tag mit Gewinnen -- SMI schlussendlich in Grün -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Montagshandel mit Aufschlägen
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI gibt letztlich minimal ab -- DAX schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten weiter zu
Acht grosse Versicherer verpflichten sich dem Klimaschutz - Zurich und Swiss Re dabei - Aktien in Grün
Krypto-Experte Mashinsky: Musk ist "Krypto-Tourist" - Bitcoinkurs hat viel Potenzial nach oben
Investmentlegende Warren Buffett: Corona-Pandemie ist noch nicht beendet
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas leichter: Moody's senkt Credit Suisse-Rating um eine Stufe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit