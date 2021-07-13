Workers At XPO Logistics In Miami Make History, Ratify First Contract

|
MIAMI LAKES, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a six-year battle, from organizing to completed contract, workers at XPO Logistics in Miami made history on Saturday, July 10 when they voted unanimously to ratify the first Teamsters contract at the transportation and logistics giant, which puts the workers' rights and work lives in a legally binding written contract for the first time.
"XPO management said workers in the U.S. would never ratify a contract, but never is now," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "I applaud the workers who stood strong and united over the past six years, despite the company's horrific anti-worker actions and delays."
"This historic event is the result of nearly six years of bargaining, company law breaking, and delays by XPO, which purchased Con-way Freight in late 2015," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division.
The drivers and dockworkers at the former Con-way Freight voted to join Local 769 in December 2014. While thousands of workers at XPO in Europe belong to unions, this is the first ever Teamster contract at the company and paves the way for more to come.
"Workers have picketed, leafletted, filed labor charges, testified in court, filed lawsuits, conducted a ULP strike and more to win justice, and now that justice is here with the ratification of their first contract," said Josh Zivalich, President of Teamsters Local 769 in Miami.
"We remained strong, united and focused here in Miami and we never quit our fight for justice," said Mike Zangrillo, a driver. "I urge my coworkers in other locations to fight for a fair contract and to not give up."
The contract includes "just-cause" protections, a grievance process, successorship language, job protection language and retirement protections, among other improvements.
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.
