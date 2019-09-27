27.09.2019 04:57:00

Workers at six more Crown corporations serve notice of job action

REGINA, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Moe government's refusal to abandon wage freezes for Crown workers has forced the union from SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SecurTek, DirectWest, SaskWater, and the Water Security Agency to file notice of job action.

They join SaskTel, making a total of seven Crowns that could be in some form of job action or work stoppage beginning Monday at 12:01 a.m.

"Scott Moewrote to me saying he doesn't get involved in collective bargaining. But when he mandated zero wage increases for Crown workers he inserted himself into these negotiations," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "It's time to stop the games. The Premier and MLAs gave themselves a 2.3% per cent increase and Crown workers deserve a raise too."

Negotiations will continue through September 29. Unifor believes the government is active behind the scenes in bargaining, despite the denials from Finance Minister Donna Harpauer.

"We're receiving coordinated offers at seven bargaining tables, and the Finance Minister seems to be issuing statements daily. I think it's safe to say the government is becoming more actively involved as the deadline approaches," said Dias.

