|
19.06.2019 17:01:00
Workato Recognizes A New Generation Of Enterprise Automation Innovators
SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato, the leading intelligent integration and automation platform, announced today the winners of its first annual customer awards program. These awards honor teams that are transforming their organizations with Workato and showcasing the vast potential of enterprise automation. Winners include: Broadcom, Coupa, Enbridge, Intuit, Nutanix, Rapid 7, Slack, the top logistics company, and Zillow.
"A huge congratulations to all the winners, who are truly driving big change in their organization," said Vijay Tella, CEO of Workato. "We've been blown away by all the innovative ways our customers have used Workato to streamline their operations, improve key metrics, and achieve next-level results."
"Our employees generate thousands of IT tickets every year, so we are always trying to find ways to improve our fulfiller along with our approver experience," said Brian Nath, an IT lead at Intuit. "Slack is a big part of our workforces' work life and we wanted to bring their work into Slack. We have been able to not only move work into Slack for the employees but also improve our onsite tech's productivity by using the simplicity of Workato to integrate with our Device Management tools. This integration allows our techs to be hands-off, allowing the integration to assign and deploy the asset in ServiceNow."
Workato recognizes the companies that have excelled in driving dramatic results in the following categories:
Workato provides a single platform that IT and business teams can use to integrate data across cloud and legacy apps, automate full business processes, deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning powered bots to automate work, and deliver integration and automation projects 10x faster. Over 4,300 of the world's fastest growing companies use Workato to automate business-critical processes like employee onboarding, order to cash, lead management, and more.
For more information about the award winners or use cases please visit the Workato blog.
About Workato
Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, it is the only intelligent automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 4,300 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:
Blog: http://www.workato.com/blog
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workato
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workato-recognizes-a-new-generation-of-enterprise-automation-innovators-300871103.html
SOURCE Workato
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI etwas leichter -- DAX kaum verändert -- Dow etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Nach der gestrigen Rally geht es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}