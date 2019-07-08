08.07.2019 14:33:00

Work Truck Solutions Expands Commercial Dealership Sales Opportunity: New VP of Sales Opens Texas Office

CHICO, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Truck Solutions (WTS) announced that their new VP of Sales, Keith Nordin, has opened a sales office in Dallas, TX, to focus on providing services to dealers who want to expand their commercial vehicle business. Commercial vehicle sales is the fastest growing profit opportunity for automotive franchise dealers today, offering 4 to 8 times the margins for vehicles sales alone.

Keith comes to WTS with more than thirteen years of executive sales management experience in SaaS - software as a service. He has an impressive record of creating and nurturing customer partnerships that create efficiency, reduce costs, and that drive business growth. "My career has been spent developing and leading teams that bring value through tools and business acumen," Keith explains, "WTS has identified new market opportunities for our dealer partners, and we will be offering new insight into how to access this critical business potential."

Keith plans to leverage the new Dallas office to expand WTS geographic reach, as well as make it easier for WTS customers to enjoy the high level of customer service and account care for which WTS is known. "Dealership services is still a 'high touch' business, and commercial opportunities are especially very regional. With a more centrally located base, we can better support our collaboration with OE teams in the field, as well as body manufacturers and distributors reps, to demonstrate and maximize commercial dealers' opportunities and results."

"What I really like about Keith is his deep experience in identifying and building business opportunities for customers. With our dramatic rate of growth, and the transition we want to bring to the commercial vehicle industry, Work Truck Solutions is very proud to have him onboard and leading the team."

About Work Truck Solutions
Work Truck Solutions provides solutions to optimize a dealership's commercial business while offering their buyers a rich inventory experience online. Through partnerships with the major OEMs, body manufacturers, distributors, and other industry leaders, Work Truck Solutions helps the entire industry work better together and sell more trucks. Find out more at www.worktrucksolutions.com.

Contact:
Juliet Roufchaie, Marketing Coordinator
Work Truck Solutions
(855) 987-4544 ex:265
217500@email4pr.com 
www.WorkTruckSolutions.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/work-truck-solutions-expands-commercial-dealership-sales-opportunity-new-vp-of-sales-opens-texas-office-300880061.html

SOURCE Work Truck Solutions

