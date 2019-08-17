RESTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IOTAP, a Microsoft Gold Partner, announced the release of its Work 365 Sync application at this year's Microsoft Inspire Conference in Las Vegas. Work 365 Sync solves a critical service automation challenge by enabling self-service for their end-customers and provisioning automation for Partners in the CSP Program. Work 365 Sync is a light weight easy to setup solution for partners to bring all the Partner Center and provisioning data right into Dynamics 365.

Work 365 Sync is part of the Work 365 application suite, which solves common pain points such as Microsoft license management, subscription management and billing automation.Work 365 Sync is built on Dynamics 365 and provides integration for Direct and Indirect partners further extending the applications partners are already using. Partners start a trial and can use Sync to quickly provision subscriptions, track azure usage, manage the cloud relationship and enable self-service.

"Work 365 Sync helps Partners that are not looking for billing or invoice automation to still scale their cloud services business, for a fixed annual investment," said Ismail Nalwala, CEO of IOTAP. "As Dynamics 365 users and Microsoft Partners ourselves, we know how important self-service, provisioning and customer data is to us and our users."

To learn more about the latest version of Work 365 as well as Work 365 Sync, visit work365apps.com/dynamics-365/work-365-sync.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12784617

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/work-365-sync-for-self-service-and-provisioning-automation-300903226.html

SOURCE IOTAP