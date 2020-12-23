SMI 10’431 0.3%  SPI 13’016 0.3%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’542 0.9%  Euro 1.0848 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’526 0.8%  Gold 1’868 0.4%  Bitcoin 21’049 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8903 0.1%  Öl 50.4 1.1% 
23.12.2020 15:10:00

Woolpert Acquires Data Cloud Solutions to Expand Data Visualization and Awareness to New, Existing Markets

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has acquired Data Cloud Solutions, LLC, an internationally recognized systems integrator, cloud solutions provider and consulting services firm based in Springfield, Ohio. DCS, the industry leader in integrated CAMA solutions, provides software-as-a-service products and data applications for private and government sector clients. DCS collects, reviews and manages large volumes of data, and specializes in GIS, mobile software solutions, data analytics, change detection and database synchronization services for otherwise disconnected systems.

Daniel Anderson, CEO of DCS, said his firm chose to join the Woolpert family to extend the expertise of both firms. Anderson said by joining forces, DCS products and services will gain dimension and reach additional markets, including those that support natural disaster response and building code enforcement. He added he is looking forward to further exploring Woolpert's products and services, like lidar and georectified imagery, subsurface utility engineering, unmanned aircraft systems, and advisory and technology consulting services.

Anderson said he has had a vision for a long time to develop more products and services, while simultaneously improving customer support, for his existing real property assessment customers. He feels he can leverage the technology and experience of Woolpert to realize that vision.

"All of this combined knowledge and innovation between DCS and Woolpert will better support our staff and our clients—and that is always our No. 1 priority," Anderson said. "This merger provides us with greater resources and greater access to leading experts in the geospatial field, while strengthening our business development pipeline and helping us be quicker to market. We're excited to join the Woolpert team. Existing DCS customers and business partners should be as well!"

Woolpert Vice President and Market Director Jon Downey said DCS shares Woolpert's focus on developing innovative tools, data products and services, and cloud-based solutions to address client needs, while always striving to improve customer success.

"In DCS, we found a group of strong and talented geospatial and SaaS leaders who share our desire to produce dynamic yet practical data applications," Downey said. "DCS products and services like the CAMACloud: MobileAssessor, Sketch Validation and many others are industry-leading, targeted technologies that integrate well to not only advance current solutions but to create many more."

Downey said the SaaS capabilities and machine learning roadmap DCS provides underscore their benefit to data visualization and data awareness, which is integral to multiple Woolpert markets. Downey said DCS will benefit from access to and support from the many industries Woolpert serves, its extensive research and development resources, and its staff expertise. Woolpert is an international architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting firm with close to 40 offices across three countries.

Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran said DCS, which is located near Woolpert's Dayton headquarters, will be integral to developing additional data solutions for the firms' clients across the U.S. and internationally.

"We are very excited to welcome all of DCS's employees to be part of Woolpert and are excited to further strengthen the customer service that DCS clients and DCS business partners have enjoyed," Cattran said. "This acquisition helps Woolpert and DCS clients alike by offering an integrated data-as-a-service and software-as-a-service solution. Woolpert and DCS together will continue to offer industry-leading software and services to support mass appraisal and other government-related processes."

About Woolpert
Woolpert is committed to a vision to become the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, and one of the best companies in the world. It's a vision we've been fine-tuning for decades. It guides our decisions and investments, provides our clients with optimal solutions and offers our employees unrivaled opportunities. Woolpert is recognized as a Great Place to Work by its employees and is America's fastest-growing AEG firm. With more than a century of experience, over 1,000 employees and 40 offices, Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and U.S. military clients nationally and around the globe. For more information, visit woolpert.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Data Cloud Solutions
Data Cloud Solutions provides cloud computing solutions and consulting services for collecting, reviewing and managing large amounts of data. The CAMACloud platform, including MobileAssessor, is a fully integrated suite of tools for enhancing the way users collect, verify, analyze and improve data. The platform includes modules for mobile data collection, desktop review (remote verification), multiple regression analysis, sketch validation and comparable property reports. CAMACloud's workflow is 100% configurable and works with any database. MobileAssessor is the most widely used mobile application in the mass appraisal industry with 5,000 users across 200+ counties, 28 states and two countries. For more information, visit datacloudsolutions.net.

Contact: Jill Kelley, jill.kelley@woolpert.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woolpert-acquires-data-cloud-solutions-to-expand-data-visualization-and-awareness-to-new-existing-markets-301197803.html

SOURCE Woolpert

