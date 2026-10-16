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Woodward Aktie 987099 / US9807451037

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16.10.2026 17:50:21

Woodward Names Paxton McVoy Executive VP And Chief Information Officer

Woodward
274.69 CHF 0.46%
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(RTTNews) - On Friday, Woodward, Inc. (WWD) announced the appointment of Paxton McVoy as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, effective October 19, 2026. He will join the executive leadership team and report to CEO Chip Blankenship.

In this newly created role, McVoy will oversee Woodward's global IT organization and digital strategy, including ERP systems, data analytics, AI, cybersecurity and technology-driven business transformation.

McVoy joins Woodward from Veralto, where he served as Senior Vice President and CIO, leading global technology operations, cybersecurity, data and AI, and ERP systems across 13 operating companies. Previously, he held senior IT roles at Medtronic, including leading its transition from Oracle to SAP.

On the Nasdaq, Woodward shares were trading 0.07 percent higher at $333.51.

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