Woodstream Acquires Dynamic Solutions Worldwide, Maker of DynaTrap Insect Traps

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstream Corporation, a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded pest and animal control product as well as lawn and garden products, today announced that it has acquired Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, maker of DynaTrap insect traps. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Woodstream is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners.

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, DynaTrap is a leading provider of insect traps with both indoor and outdoor applications. Introduced in 2006 by Juan Rocha, DynaTrap has grown to be the number-one insect trap company in North America, with its products sold at leading home and hardware retailers including Home Depot, Costco, Sam's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, and Ace Hardware, as well as on QVC, HSN and online retailers. DynaTrap's insect traps, which adhere to the highest quality and safety standards, protect against mosquitoes and other flying insects without the use of pesticides.

"The addition of DynaTrap not only adds a highly regarded and successful product line to Woodstream's existing offerings, but it also introduces us to additional blue-chip clients which complement our current roster of world-class customers," said Miguel Nistal, CEO of Woodstream. "Demand for DynaTrap insect traps has never been higher as new and more potent strains of mosquito viruses develop each year. We are excited to welcome the DynaTrap team, and we remain on the lookout for additional strategic acquisitions that will supplement Woodstream's strong organic growth."

"Woodstream is the perfect home for DynaTrap," said Mr. Rocha, DynaTrap president. "There is a natural synergy between our companies, and through this combination, DynaTrap's products will be introduced to a significant group of new customers. I look forward to helping Miguel and his team integrate the two companies."

About Woodstream

Woodstream is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of branded pest control and lawn & garden products, under brands such as Victor®, Terro®, Perky-Pet®, Havahart®, Safer®, Sweeney's® and Mosquito Magnet®, among others. The company's products, which have leading market share positions within their respective segments, are sold at more than 100,000 retail locations and to professional pest control providers throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other international markets. For more information, please visit https://www.woodstream.com/.

About Dynamic Solutions Worldwide

Dynamic Solutions Worldwide designs, manufactures, and markets innovative and environmentally friendly products for the home and the outdoor living environment. The company's award-winning DynaTrap insect trap is the market leader in the insect control category, protecting against mosquitoes and other flying insects without the use of pesticides. For more information, please visit https://dynatrap.com/

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Healthcare, and Business Services. Since its founding in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $8 billion of capital in more than 80 investments in companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $50 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com .

