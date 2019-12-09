Woodson Merrell, MD, establishes concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC ("CCPHP"), a leading membership-based (or "concierge") practice conversion and support company, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Dr. Woodson C. Merrell to establish a concierge medicine program at his practice.

Dr. Woodson Merrell has been on a mission to transform medicine and healthcare since he started his practice in integrative general internal medicine in New York City in 1986. He has been a pioneer and national leader in developing the field of Integrative Medicine, which combines the best evidence-based therapeutic approaches from conventional and complementary medicine.

Dr. Merrell's practice combines nutritional science, anti-aging medicine, functional medicine, acupuncture, herbal medicine, and mind-body stress reduction with the latest in advanced diagnostic testing (including genomics, epigenetics and metabolomics), along with conventional internal medicine and diagnostics. As the Founding Executive Director of the Center for Health and Healing in New York, Dr. Merrell established the largest and most comprehensive academic center for Integrative Medicine in the U.S. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine and immediate past Chairman of the Department of Integrative Medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Merrell is the author of two books, Power Up and The Detox Prescription. As one of the world's leading experts on Integrative Medicine, Dr. Merrell has been frequently quoted in national publications including Time, The New Yorker, The New York Times and Town and Country and has made numerous television appearances including on Good Morning America, CBS News and The Dr. Oz show.

By collaborating with CCPHP, Dr. Merrell will be able to provide his patients with outstanding personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced communication, connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"The new concierge model will allow me to explore health factors at a deeper level," said Dr. Merrell. "I will be able to spend more time discussing Members' health and providing integrative and functional analyses and treatment."

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of another leading doctor to our roster of top concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "In collaboration with CCPHP, Dr. Merrell will have the opportunity to utilize his expertise in Integrative Medicine to his fullest capacity, as he will have more time to analyze and provide holistic treatments for each Merrell CCPHP Member."

To learn more about Dr. Merrell's concierge program, visit merrellccphp.com or call (646) 970-9637.

