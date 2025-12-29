Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.12.2025 02:12:02

Woodside's Beaumont New Ammonia Facility Produces First Ammonia Ahead Of 2026 Commercial Launch

Woodside Petroleum
13.00 EUR 0.78%
(RTTNews) - Woodside Energy's Beaumont New Ammonia (BNA) facility in southeast Texas has successfully produced its first ammonia following the completion of systems testing. This milestone marks the initial phase of operations commissioning at the site.

Commercial production is expected to begin in early 2026, once the facility is handed over to Woodside from OCI Global. Production of lower-carbon ammonia is targeted to commence in the second half of 2026, supporting global decarbonisation efforts.

Demand for lower-carbon ammonia continues to grow worldwide, with strong interest from customers in Europe and Asia as they pursue energy security and emissions reduction objectives.

Woodside said it has already finalized agreements with leading global customers to supply substantial volumes of conventional ammonia from the BNA facility. Deliveries will begin in 2026 and continue through year-end under contracts aligned with prevailing market prices. Additional agreements are being advanced to match expected output, including for lower-carbon ammonia.

