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15.06.2026 03:19:32
Woodside Denies Talks With Exxon Mobil Amid Media Speculation
(RTTNews) - In response to recent media speculation, Woodside (WDS, WDS.AX)confirms that it is not aware of any proposal and is not in discussions regarding a potential transaction with Exxon Mobil Corp.(XOM). The company will continue to comply fully with its continuous disclosure obligations.
Reports last week suggested that Exxon Mobil Corporation was in early-stage internal talks about possible acquisition targets, including Woodside Energy Group. Woodside has clarified that no such discussions are taking place.
WDS.AX was trading at A$30.99 down A$0.24 or 0.78%.
Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote
Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
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12.06.26
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