+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
15.08.2020 02:41:00

Wood Residential to Manage Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Residential Services, a national leader in multi-family real estate management, announced today its contract to manage the recently completed luxury apartment community Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada.

Wood Residential Services will serve as the exclusive management company for the community, located at 1250 Wigwam Parkway. Alta NV features resort-style amenities and high-quality finishes throughout each apartment, set on sixteen acres just twenty minutes from the Las Vegas strip. This asset expands Wood Residential's portfolio into Las Vegas under the leadership of Wendi Cooley, Regional Vice President for Wood Residential Services.

"Known for its outstanding quality of life and business climate, Henderson is the ideal location for a community like Alta NV," Wendi Cooley said. "Wood Residential Services is looking forward to expanding our award-winning customer service to the area with the addition of Alta NV." 

High-end amenities at Alta NV include a resort-style swimming pool with in-water seating and a tanning deck, an outdoor entertainment space fitted with a grilling station and shaded terrace. The roof-top deck, community speakeasy bar and golf simulator lounge will facilitate social gatherings, while the 24/7 athletic center features Precor and TRX equipment.

Alta NV offers 347 units in a combination of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment home features top-of-the-line kitchen finishes, including stainless GE Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops and custom-patterned tile backsplash.

"As Wood Residential Services continues its growth nationally, we are excited to get to work at Alta NV," said Steve Hallsey, Managing Director for Wood Residential Services.

Leasing is currently underway at www.livealtanv.com.

About Wood Residential Services

Wood Residential Services is a national multifamily community property management company. The company currently manages stabilized and lease up assets in all classes around the country, with a combined total of more than 20,000 units nationally, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Wood Residential Services was recently named #1 in Division 3 of the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) Power Rankings by J. Turner Research. The scores are a result of star ratings from residents, prospective renters, and other reviewers and is an industry standard for excellence in online reputation and satisfaction.

Media Contact: Michael Campbell, 415-227-9700, michael@singersf.com

Related Images

wood-residential-to-manage-alta-nv.jpg
Wood Residential to Manage Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada
Wood Residential Services announced today its contract to manage Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-residential-to-manage-alta-nv-in-henderson-nevada-301112766.html

SOURCE Wood Residential Services

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
-0.06 %
Swisscom 505.00
-0.20 %
CieFinRichemont 59.90
-0.23 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
-0.32 %
CS Group 10.43
-0.33 %
Roche Hldg G 310.70
-1.49 %
Lonza Grp 555.40
-1.66 %
Sika 207.40
-1.80 %
Alcon 55.82
-1.93 %
Givaudan 3’747.00
-2.09 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
14.08.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.08.20
SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
14.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
12.08.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie unter Verkäufen: Versicherer Zurich verdient im Corona-Halbjahr weniger
Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar - Franken legt zu beiden zu
Offiziell bestätigt: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng beantragt Börsengang in New York
CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Coronavirus: Grossbritannien sichert sich 90 Millionen Impfdosen - Novavax-Aktie mit Kurssprung, J&J-Aktie freundlich
Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Straumann rutscht in Corona-Pandemie in die roten Zahlen - Straumann-Aktie gibt ab
Fondsmanager stehen vor Herausforderungen, wenn Tesla-Aktie in den S&P 500 aufsteigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB