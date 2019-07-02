Wood Partners Announces Groundbreaking of Alta West Alabama in Houston

HOUSTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced earlier today the groundbreaking of its newest luxury residential community — Alta West Alabama — in Houston, Texas.

Located at 3623 W Alabama St., the new community will be centrally located between the River Oaks and Greenway/Upper Kirby neighborhoods and adjacent to the bustling Uptown area, placing it within one of Houston's most sought after submarkets. Alta West Alabama will place residents near some of the most dynamic, economic hubs, not just in the Houston region but in the entire country.

"Alta West Alabama is in a prime-time location among some of the most prestigious neighborhoods, best employment and entertainment centers Houston has to offer," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "These apartment homes will have top-of-the-line, in-unit finishes and community amenities that mirror the quality of the surrounding area."

Houston's economy continues to grow, adding tens of thousands of jobs annually. Alta West Alabama will be a short commute from a number of job centers, including the city's downtown core, Greenway Plaza, the Galleria, the Energy Corridor, numerous higher-education institution campuses, and the healthcare and scientific research cluster at the Texas Medical Center. Additionally, the location provides easy access to several grocery options including Central Market, Whole Foods and Costco. The nearby Highland Village Shopping Center features a number of top-level retailers including Apple and Crate & Barrel.

Alta West Alabama, once completed, will total 304 units in a mix of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans. The open-concept units will feature refined finishes that provide residents with a rejuvenating retreat. The premier apartment homes, with high-end finishes including stainless steel appliances, gas cooktops, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, and full-size washer and dryer, will provide an A-class living experience that sets Alta West Alabama apart in the market.

To give residents their own personal oasis, Alta West Alabama will have a number of community amenities to maximize both indoor and outdoor living. A large pool and courtyard area will feature an outdoor kitchen space for grilling and socializing. An onsite clubroom, business center and conference space will give residents numerous spaces for work or to host events. A gaming lounge and a sky lounge featuring pool tables will offer spaces to meet neighbors and to build a community.

Alta West Alabama is expected to open in the third quarter of 2020. It joins a list of 16 properties managed by Wood Partners in Texas, three of which are in Houston with four more, including Alta West Alabama, in development.

