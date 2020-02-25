25.02.2020 00:48:00

Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Croft in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced today the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community – Alta Croft – in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Located at 3030 Barrow Road, Alta Croft offers luxurious suburban living in North Charlotte. A sophisticated lifestyle combined with well-appointed amenities and nearby grocery, entertainment and dining options set Alta Croft apart in the submarket.

"Alta Croft offers a premium lifestyle, with access to numerous community amenities and great schools in one of the most in-demand parts of the Charlotte region," said Carter Siegel, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners.

With quick access to Interstate 485, Alta Croft residents can easily commute to employment opportunities across the greater Charlotte area at top employers, including Bank of America, Duke Energy, Novant Health and Atrium Health. Alta Croft is also adjacent to the Mallard Creek neighborhood and its numerous recreational activities, including tennis courts, soccer fields and a community park.

Nearby, Prosperity Village Square offers a number of dining options from various global cuisines, as well as a variety of grocery stores in the vicinity including Publix, Aldi and Harris Teeter.

Amenities at Alta Croft include co-working spaces, micro offices and a community kitchen with a complimentary coffee bar – all accommodated with Wi-Fi – giving residents comfortable spaces for productivity. The saltwater pool with two tanning ledges and private poolside cabanas offers a resort-style getaway. The 24/7 fitness center offers top-of-the-line cardio equipment and free weights, in addition to a private yoga studio.

Each apartment home offers high-quality kitchen finishes such as stainless GE appliances – including side-by-side refrigerator/freezer with an in-unit ice/water dispenser, front control glass-top range and a microwave oven, plus quartz countertops and modern shaker cabinets.

All apartments have full-size, in-unit washer and dryer. Select units have movable kitchen islands ideal for personalizing home spaces.

Alta Croft offers 238 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Pre-leasing is currently underway, with first move-ins beginning in June. An open house for neighbors and prospective tenants to view the community is scheduled for March 21, 2020.

For more information, visit www.livealtacroft.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 79,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of more than $14.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 68 properties across the United States with a combined total of more than 18,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

Contact:

Michael Campbell
michael@singersf.com
415-227-9700

Related Files

Wood_Partners_Logo.jpg

Related Images

wood-partners-announces-grand.jpg
Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Croft in Charlotte
Located at 3030 Barrow Road, Alta Croft offers luxurious suburban living in North Charlotte.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wood-partners-announces-grand-opening-of-alta-croft-in-charlotte-301010184.html

SOURCE Wood Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.02.20
Startschuss für die Dividendensaison
24.02.20
Demographic Challenges to Growth
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Gilead Sciences – Trendwende voraus?
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
24.02.20
SMI vor schwieriger Woche
24.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Versicherer - mit und ohne Callable Feature
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich einbüsst
Politiker fodern von öffentlich Bediensteten in der AfD Parteiaustritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren
Aktien von Dufry, Swatch und Richemont leiden kräftig unter Coronavirus-Sorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Das Coronavirus sorgte für kräftige Abschläge in der Schweiz und in Deutschland. An der Wall Street kam es ebenfalls zu heftigen Verlusten. Auch Marktteilnehmer in Fernost befürchten eine Coronavirus-Pandemie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;