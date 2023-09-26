Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.09.2023 01:27:00

Wondershare FamiSafe 7.0 safeguarding Children with AI

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare FamiSafe is excited to introduce its latest version, V7.0, as the leading parental control app. FamiSafe V7.0 leverages Artificial Intelligence and enhanced features to provide comprehensive parental control solutions in the digital age, ensuring the safety and well-being of children online.

With FamiSafe V7.0, parents gain the ability to establish a secure online environment for their children. The app empowers parents to block inappropriate content like pornography and violence, safeguarding their children from harmful online material. Additionally, the newly integrated AI assistant monitors and analyzes children's device search history, issuing early warnings to parents regarding unsuitable content.

Wondershare FamiSaft V7

Key Features of FamiSafe V7.0

Intelligent AI Assistant: FamiSafe V7.0 introduces an advanced AI assistant that actively monitors children's online behavior, particularly on search engines. It promptly alerts parents to any detected inappropriate content and provides responses to their queries. For added engagement and enjoyment, children also have access to a new AI companion.

Screen Time Limits: Managing screen time is made effortless with FamiSafe V7.0. Parents can easily set screen time limits, encouraging healthy digital habits and preventing excessive device usage. This feature ensures children strike a balance between their online activities and other aspects of their lives.

Real-Time Location Tracking: FamiSafe V7.0 enhances location tracking capabilities with real-time GPS tracking. Parents can monitor their child's whereabouts and receive alerts when they enter or leave predefined safe zones. This feature offers parents peace of mind by allowing them to keep a constant watch over their child's location.

App & Web Content Filtering: The app enables parents to block access to harmful websites, apps, and inappropriate content, ensuring age-appropriate online use. FamiSafe V7.0 supports content monitoring across 14 social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Discord, and more. It provides early warnings about inappropriate content, fostering a secure online environment for children.

Multi-language Sensitive Words Support: FamiSafe V7.0 now includes sensitive word support in six additional languages: Traditional Chinese, Russian, Hebrew, Arabic, Malay, and Indonesian. These languages complement the existing eight languages (English, Italian, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese), totaling support for 14 languages.

"At Wondershare, we hold the safety and well-being of children in the highest regard. Our mission is to protect children from inappropriate content, and we view this as an ongoing journey that we embark upon alongside parents who deeply care about fostering a clean and safe digital environment for the betterment of their children." - Iris Liu, Head of Brand Marketing.

Compatibility and Pricing

FamiSafe V7.0 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. To cater to the diverse needs of families, FamiSafe offers flexible pricing plans, including a monthly plan for USD $9.99, a quarter plan for USD $19.99, and an annual plan for USD $59.99. These affordable options provide exceptional value for the comprehensive features offered. To learn more about FamiSafe, please visit the official website at https://famisafe.wondershare.com/. Also, you now have chances to get free license of FamiSsafe, please visit at https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxC2kTLSV0y/.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized AI-powered software company committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has Proudly received awards from notable organizations such as CNN, The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. United by a shared vision, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software, enabling individuals and businesses to bring creative ideas to life and setting a new standard for the future of AI-powered software development.

For further enquiries, please contact Iris Liu, irisl@wondershare.com 

 

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/wondershare)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-famisafe-7-0-safeguarding-children-with-ai-301939601.html

SOURCE Wondershare

