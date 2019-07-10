Women's Excellence Offers Advanced Botox Therapy to Treat Overactive Bladder

DETROIT, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence offers BOTOX®, which is approved to treat Overactive Bladder (OAB) symptoms, such as a strong need to urinate with leakage, urgency and frequency in adults when another type of medication (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken. This is a different treatment option that takes another approach to targeting the source of OAB, the bladder muscle itself.

BOTOX® works on the nerves and bladder muscle, blocking the signals that trigger OAB. In the body, certain chemicals travel from nerve cells to muscle cells to make the bladder contract so that people can urinate. With OAB, these muscles contract uncontrollably and make people feel like they must empty their bladder.

The procedure is simple, quick, and can easily be done in the office setting. It is typically done with the help of a cystoscope under local anesthesia but can also be done in the same day surgery setting under monitored anesthesia depending on patient preference. There are no incisions. The bladder is examined carefully with the cystoscope and Botox is injected into the bladder wall through a special needle passed through the scope directly.

According to Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, owner and bladder specialist at Women's Excellence, "At Women's Excellence, we have the Botox procedure down to a science and I would highly recommend having it done in the comfort and convenience of our office setting. Most patients tolerate the procedure very well, maximum benefit is obtained in about 2 weeks, and the treatment lasts 4 to 9 months".

Patients usually notice a reduction in their urinary frequency and urgency about 5 days after the procedure. If leakage occurred before Botox, there should be no leakage afterwards. There are a few reported side effects such as blood in the urine after the procedure but then clearing within a few days. Bladder infection may occur as a result of the minimally invasive procedure, so antibiotics are typically given as a precaution after the procedure. About 1 in 10 to 1 in 20 patients describe difficulty emptying the bladder after the procedure and may need to pass a urinary catheter intermittently to achieve complete emptying of the bladder for a few weeks post op.

