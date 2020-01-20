20.01.2020 13:30:00

Women - Positioning Yourself for Leadership | 1 Day Course: Central London, UK - May 21st, 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women - Positioning Yourself for Leadership" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organiser developed this course in conjunction with today's C-Suite leaders with the aim to empower female executives to get to the next level in their career.

This practice-based workshop will enable you to position yourself as a credible leader in any space, no matter how male-dominated.

Agenda

Course Time: 08:45-16:45

  • 08:45 Registrations and coffee
  • 09:00 Introductions
  • 09:15 Part 1, Understanding yourself and what people need from you
  • 10:45 Coffee Break
  • 11:00 Part 2, Voice, energy and presence
  • 12:30 Lunch break
  • 13:15 Part 3, Building a network of advocates and mindset for success
  • 14:45 Coffee Break
  • 15:00 Part 4, Putting it all together
  • 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
  • 16:45 Finish

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o0y1u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women---positioning-yourself-for-leadership--1-day-course-central-london-uk---may-21st-2020-300989550.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Arbeitet am neuen (Trading-)Kaufsignal
11:17
Zwei Unterschriften sorgen für Kauflaune
11:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
09:10
SMI stürmt auf neues Hoch
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:55
Schroders: Globale Transformation: Der Kampf gegen den Klimawandel in fünf Grafiken
16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Dezember-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexpertin: Wer jetzt verkauft, macht einen grossen Fehler
Experte rät: Anleger sollten diese "Anomalie" bei Gold & Co. im Blick behalten
Credit-Suisse-Chef Thiam angeblich von Strafermittlung betroffen
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
Marktexperte: Aus diesen Gründen wird Amazon untergehen
SMI stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
Tesla-Aktie über 500 Dollar: In diesen Punkten liegen Tesla-Bären falsch
INTERROLL-Aktie knickt ein: INTERROLL erhält 2019 weniger Bestellungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stabil -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert um die Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;