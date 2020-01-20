|
20.01.2020 13:30:00
Women - Positioning Yourself for Leadership | 1 Day Course: Central London, UK - May 21st, 2020
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Women - Positioning Yourself for Leadership" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The organiser developed this course in conjunction with today's C-Suite leaders with the aim to empower female executives to get to the next level in their career.
This practice-based workshop will enable you to position yourself as a credible leader in any space, no matter how male-dominated.
Agenda
Course Time: 08:45-16:45
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Understanding yourself and what people need from you
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Voice, energy and presence
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Building a network of advocates and mindset for success
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, Putting it all together
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2o0y1u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/women---positioning-yourself-for-leadership--1-day-course-central-london-uk---may-21st-2020-300989550.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
