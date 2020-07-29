Wolters Kluwer Thought Leaders to Discuss the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey at SEALS 2020 Conference

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two thought leaders from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host an online session at the 2020 Southeastern Association of Law Schools (SEALS) Annual Conference. The session will take place on Thursday, July 30 and will focus on the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers, providing valuable insights on the factors of the legal industry transformation.

The 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers, which was released earlier this year, gauges the legal industry's future readiness and resilience. The survey examines ongoing trends in the legal sector and organizations' ability to drive higher performance. In the upcoming session at SEALS, Nicole Pinard, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will examine the survey's results, including observations about the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts on the legal sector. Pinard will discuss the most important takeaways from the survey for law school students and graduates, while Crutchfield will cover key findings for corporate legal departments.

"We are pleased to join the program for SEALS Annual Conference to discuss the performance drivers that are shaping the legal industry," said Pinard. "We look forward to exploring the results of the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey to facilitate a conversation around the future of the industry and how law school students can prepare for that future."

"We are excited to share the results from the 2020 Wolters KluwerFuture Ready Lawyer Survey at the 2020 SEALS Annual Conference," said Crutchfield. "Our survey provides valuable information on the factors impacting the future of the legal profession, and we look forward to sharing insights on the most practical findings for law students, recent law school graduates, and professionals in corporate legal departments."

The online session will take place on Thursday, July 30 at 12 PM ET. To register for the 2020 SEALS Conference, click here.

SEALS is a regional association of law schools that hosts an annual meeting that highlights legal educator panels and discussion groups that focus on pedagogy. The Annual Conference is intended to give law professors an opportunity to enhance their classroom teaching.

