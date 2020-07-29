+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
29.07.2020 19:22:00

Wolters Kluwer Thought Leaders to Discuss the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey at SEALS 2020 Conference

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two thought leaders from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host an online session at the 2020 Southeastern Association of Law Schools (SEALS) Annual Conference. The session will take place on Thursday, July 30 and will focus on the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers, providing valuable insights on the factors of the legal industry transformation. 

The 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers, which was released earlier this year, gauges the legal industry's future readiness and resilience. The survey examines ongoing trends in the legal sector and organizations' ability to drive higher performance. In the upcoming session at SEALS, Nicole Pinard, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will examine the survey's results, including observations about the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts on the legal sector. Pinard will discuss the most important takeaways from the survey for law school students and graduates, while Crutchfield will cover key findings for corporate legal departments.

"We are pleased to join the program for SEALS Annual Conference to discuss the performance drivers that are shaping the legal industry," said Pinard. "We look forward to exploring the results of the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey to facilitate a conversation around the future of the industry and how law school students can prepare for that future."

"We are excited to share the results from the 2020 Wolters KluwerFuture Ready Lawyer Survey at the 2020 SEALS Annual Conference," said Crutchfield. "Our survey provides valuable information on the factors impacting the future of the legal profession, and we look forward to sharing insights on the most practical findings for law students, recent law school graduates, and professionals in corporate legal departments." 

The online session will take place on Thursday, July 30 at 12 PM ET. To register for the 2020 SEALS Conference, click here.

SEALS is a regional association of law schools that hosts an annual meeting that highlights legal educator panels and discussion groups that focus on pedagogy. The Annual Conference is intended to give law professors an opportunity to enhance their classroom teaching.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Linda Gharib
Director, Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-thought-leaders-to-discuss-the-2020-wolters-kluwer-future-ready-lawyer-survey-at-seals-2020-conference-301102399.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.28
1.99 %
Geberit 517.60
0.90 %
Swisscom 494.10
0.84 %
SGS 2’446.00
0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 328.55
0.55 %
Novartis 77.11
-0.48 %
Lonza Grp 567.40
-0.63 %
CS Group 9.61
-0.95 %
UBS Group 10.87
-2.16 %
Adecco Group 44.67
-2.30 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:10
SMI im Plus, aber ...
28.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Geberit AG
28.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 55% Barriere und 15% p.a.
27.07.20
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:25
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
28.07.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft Juli
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert auf rotem Terrain
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Relief Therapeutics darf Patientengruppe in Corona-Studie erweitern - Relief-Aktie zweistellig im Plus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO präsentiert sich stärker
Aphria-Aktie aktuell: Aphria gibt deutlich nach
Ausblick: ams stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Mittwoch mit roten Vorzeichen in den Feierabend. Die Wall Street weist Gewinne aus. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mehrheitlich auf grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB