Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader Introduces Connected Law School Suite at AALS Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Vice President and General Manager of Legal Education, Nicole Pinard, will present Wolters Kluwer's Connected Law School Suite at the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) Annual Meeting next month in Washington, D.C.

Building on the success of Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed Connected Casebook digital solution, the Connected Law School Suite offers a collection of tools and resources to enhance learning and promote better outcomes in the classroom and on the bar exam. Pinard will present the Suite and its capabilities with Joe Terry of the Legal Education group during the Wolters Kluwer Digital Engagement Breakfast. The session will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM in Roosevelt 2 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel.

With Connected Casebook, Connected Quizzing, and MBE Insights, the Suite can measure students' progress, identify individuals in need of additional support, and help law schools meet ABA standards for formative assessments and bar passage rates. The Suite can be used in conjunction with the Wolters Kluwer Online Study Aid Library, which provides valuable access to the most popular study aid support tools, to offer a complete solution for law school.

"I'm thrilled to announce the launch of the Connected Law School Suite," said Pinard. "Wolters Kluwer is committed to driving innovation within legal education, and with the launch of the Suite, we are proud to bring an unprecedented offering to the market that will help law students and professors enhance learning and drive better outcomes."

AALS attendees will learn about Wolters Kluwer's comprehensive suite of legal education solutions, including:

Connected Casebook : offers an online e-book with search and other study capabilities, including highlighting and note-taking capabilities, practice questions, briefing tools, and a news feed that connects learning to current events;

: offers an online e-book with search and other study capabilities, including highlighting and note-taking capabilities, practice questions, briefing tools, and a news feed that connects learning to current events; Connected Quizzing : gives professors a new formative assessment tool that tests law students' knowledge and provides timely feedback to improve learning outcomes;

: gives professors a new formative assessment tool that tests law students' knowledge and provides timely feedback to improve learning outcomes; MBE Insights : a diagnostic tool that law schools can implement to gauge students' readiness for the Bar Exam through evaluations of student success on MBE-style quizzes;

: a diagnostic tool that law schools can implement to gauge students' readiness for the Bar Exam through evaluations of student success on MBE-style quizzes; Wolters Kluwer Online Study Aid Library: provides students with access to the most popular study aids such as, Examples & Explanations, Emanuel Law Outlines, Glannon Guides, Emanuel CrunchTime, and more.

Pinard, who was recently appointed Vice President & General Manager of Legal Education, previously served as the unit's executive director of market development and executive director of product development. Pinard brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams in the development of innovative learning solutions in legal education.

The AALS Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of legal deans, faculty, administrators, and scholars where they can connect and collaborate with colleagues, discuss critical and emerging legal issues, and attend programs focused on fresh perspectives on law and legal education.

AALS attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the breakfast. Visit WKLegaledu.com for more information about Wolters Kluwer's comprehensive suite of solutions.

