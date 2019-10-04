+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 08:00:00

Wolters Kluwer Nominates Jack de Kreij for Appointment to Supervisory Board

 Wolters Kluwer Nominates Jack de Kreij for Appointment to Supervisory Board

October 4, 2019 - Wolters Kluwer today announced the nomination of Mr. Jack de Kreij for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The nomination will be submitted to the Wolters Kluwer Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 23, 2020. He will succeed Mr. Hooft Graafland, who will retire after the expiration of his second term in 2020.

Mr. De Kreij was CFO and member of the Executive Board of Dutch listed company Vopak from 2003 to 2018, and Vice Chairman of the Executive Board since 2010. Before he joined Vopak he was senior partner with Price WaterhouseCoopers leading the Transaction Services Practice while having fulfilled various other (management-) functions between 1986 - 2003. Jack de Kreij began his career at the Dutch Ministry of Finance.

Jack de Kreij is currently member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Boskalis, member of the Supervisory Board & Chairman of the Audit Committee of TomTom N.V., member of the Supervisory Board & Chairman of the Audit Committee of Corbion N.V., non-executive Board member of Oranjefonds, and member of the Advisory Council of YGroup Companies.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Frans Cremers commented: "We are excited to nominate Jack de Kreij for appointment to the Supervisory Board. His extensive international management experience at global companies in various industries and his financial expertise, will be of indispensable value. I also like to thank René Hooft Graafland for his great contributions during many years.”

Following his appointment in 2020, Mr. De Kreij will succeed René Hooft Graafland as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens
Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
t + 31 172 641 470t + 31 172 641 407
annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.comir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect”, "should”, "could”, "shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions
that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT

systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014. 

