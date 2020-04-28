+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 21:18:00

Wolters Kluwer Launches MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search for Federal and State Regulations

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today launched the MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search, the first free resource of its kind that offers quick access to state and federal regulations related to the pandemic. The digital resource is available on the open web to support coding, reimbursement and compliance professionals.

As healthcare systems across the United States cope with the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, it has become increasingly difficult for healthcare professionals to stay on top of the constantly evolving regulatory landscape and guidance from both state and federal governing bodies. To help combat this challenge, the MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search provides up-to-date information on recent government actions in response to the pandemic for day-to-day coders, reimbursement analysts, payors, auditors, compliance professionals, and others who serve healthcare organizations. It also offers a topic page to quickly access a wide range of comprehensive information, as well as insight and guidance on waivers, emergency preparedness and other critical resources from federal agencies.

"Wolters Kluwer has always been committed to providing professionals with accurate information when they need it most, and in today's environment, there is a clear and present need for getting the right information as quickly as possible," said Tim Feldman, Vice President & General Manager of Healthcare Compliance and Reimbursement for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The regulations related to COVID-19 are changing nearly every day, and the sheer amount of information available is making it far more difficult for professionals to understand and comply with rules at different levels of government. We are pleased to bring this complimentary resource to the market to help support our healthcare professionals as they work on the front lines to help their patients during this extremely difficult time."  

The MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search provides results from the following curated content and much more:

  • CMS manual transmittals and MLN matters articles.
  • CMS, HHS and DOJ press releases.
  • Curated COVID-19 topic page.
  • Government accountability office reports.
  • Office Inspector General actions.
  • Proposed and final federal regulations.
  • Relevant court cases and administrative actions.
  • State regulations, legislation and Medicaid.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search, visit: WoltersKluwerLR.com/MediRegs

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media
Linda Gharib
Director, Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: linda.gharib@wolterskluwer.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-launches-mediregs-covid-19-regulatory-search-for-federal-and-state-regulations-301048717.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.69
7.26 %
UBS Group 10.14
7.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 314.80
5.71 %
ABB 18.29
5.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
4.43 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
0.15 %
Nestle 104.10
-0.10 %
Alcon 52.34
-0.34 %
Sika 161.55
-0.49 %
Novartis 86.75
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
10:47
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
08:40
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Worldline-Aktie verliert: Schweizer Börse trennt sich von 11 Millionen Worldline-Aktien
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB