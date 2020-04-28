Wolters Kluwer Launches MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search for Federal and State Regulations

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today launched the MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search, the first free resource of its kind that offers quick access to state and federal regulations related to the pandemic. The digital resource is available on the open web to support coding, reimbursement and compliance professionals.

As healthcare systems across the United States cope with the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, it has become increasingly difficult for healthcare professionals to stay on top of the constantly evolving regulatory landscape and guidance from both state and federal governing bodies. To help combat this challenge, the MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search provides up-to-date information on recent government actions in response to the pandemic for day-to-day coders, reimbursement analysts, payors, auditors, compliance professionals, and others who serve healthcare organizations. It also offers a topic page to quickly access a wide range of comprehensive information, as well as insight and guidance on waivers, emergency preparedness and other critical resources from federal agencies.

"Wolters Kluwer has always been committed to providing professionals with accurate information when they need it most, and in today's environment, there is a clear and present need for getting the right information as quickly as possible," said Tim Feldman, Vice President & General Manager of Healthcare Compliance and Reimbursement for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The regulations related to COVID-19 are changing nearly every day, and the sheer amount of information available is making it far more difficult for professionals to understand and comply with rules at different levels of government. We are pleased to bring this complimentary resource to the market to help support our healthcare professionals as they work on the front lines to help their patients during this extremely difficult time."

The MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search provides results from the following curated content and much more:

CMS manual transmittals and MLN matters articles.

CMS, HHS and DOJ press releases.

Curated COVID-19 topic page.

Government accountability office reports.

Office Inspector General actions.

Proposed and final federal regulations.

Relevant court cases and administrative actions.

State regulations, legislation and Medicaid.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer's MediRegs COVID-19 Regulatory Search, visit: WoltersKluwerLR.com/MediRegs

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

