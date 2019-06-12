12.06.2019 16:36:00

Wolters Kluwer Launches Innovative Tax Research Tool PE+ for International Tax Law Professionals

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of PE+, an intuitive, first-of-its-kind research tool that transforms the research process around Permanent Establishment (PE) for international tax law professionals.

Designed by international tax law practitioners, PE+ builds upon the flagship Kluwer International Tax Law product and provides total support through the research process by aggregating PE content and enabling easy access, search and navigation capabilities. The tool enables country-by-country comparison of domestic PE regulations, tax treaties, model conventions and commentaries and BEPS-driven developments, allowing users to simultaneously compare multiple documents. PE+ also offers interlinked resources to regularly updated legislation, cases, and expert analysis, allowing users to yield answers with speed, accuracy and efficiency.

"In light of the changes brought on by Base Erosion and Profit Shifting and Multilateral Instrument (BEPS/MLI) initiatives, the process of understanding and comparing PE regulations across different jurisdictions can be difficult," said Amit Alagh, Product Manager for Kluwer International Tax Law. "We leveraged Wolters Kluwer's extensive industry relationships, deep domain knowledge and market insight to develop PE+ and address these pain points for our customers."

Highlights of PE+ include:

  • An intuitive user interface aligned to the international tax law professional's workflow;
  • The ability to undertake country by country comparisons of PE documents; and
  • Interlinked resources including up-to-date cases, regulations, expert opinions, and other sources.

Kluwer Law International is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities, providing leading content and practice tools on aspects of law that impact international commercial transactions.

To learn more about PE+, visit: www.kluwerlaw.com/peplus 

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Media
Linda Gharib
Director, Communications
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.
Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962
Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-launches-innovative-tax-research-tool-pe-for-international-tax-law-professionals-300866386.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:55
Vontobel: Doppelter Coupon mit Schweizer Aktien?
15:29
Steigende US-Vorräte und gesenkte Nachfrageprognose belasten Ölpreise
11:26
SMI setzt neue Rekordmarke
06:09
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Rücklauf einplanen / Nestlé – Lage spitzt sich zu
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
SMI freundlich -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street verhalten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wisekey-Aktie fällt zurück: Sicherheitstechnologie kommt bei chinesischem Browser zum Einsatz
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Sonova-Aktie dank Marktanteilsgewinnen in den USA mit neuem Rekordhoch
Tesla-Aktie: Sorgen hohe US-Auslieferungszahlen für die Wende?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street verhalten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch verhalten. Der DAX weist negative Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen herrscht zunächst Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB