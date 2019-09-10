10.09.2019 14:45:00

Wolters Kluwer Brings 2019 CCH Tagetik Days to 11 Global Locations

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, and a global provider of market- leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, announces the 2019 CCH Tagetik Days which will take place during September and October in 11 venues across North America, APAC, Benelux, DACH, France, the UK and Nordic region.

Taking place across a wider geographical spread of locations than 2018, these free-to-attend seminars, under the theme "Mining your Gold" provide informative and educational sessions, live product demonstrations, market trend highlights, strategic updates and customer case studies, along with social activities. They also provide the opportunity to meet the management team, product experts and consultants in the relevant region while networking with peers and the local CCH Tagetik Community.

"This is a great opportunity to seek ways to maximize performance while saving time and money with our latest innovation, the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform powered by the Analytic Information Hub," said Manuel Vellutini, Executive Vice President, CCH Tagetik Commercial, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "At the same time it's about growing networks, sharing experience with peers and learning from industry experts and thought leaders. Participants can also expect actionable advice about how to get the most out of CCH Tagetik solutions. In short it's a very good opportunity."

The event schedule is as follows:

Helsinki (Nordic) September 10

Montreal September 12

New York September 19

Paris (France) September 19

Kaatsheuvel (NL) September 25

Munich (DACH) September 26-27

San Diego October 10

LondonOctober 15

SydneyOctober 22

SingaporeOctober 24

ShanghaiOctober 30

For further information about the CCH Tagetik Days 2019 click here. Register here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY)

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli
Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik
Office: +39-058-396-811
greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com
                                                                       
Jonathan Roberts
Pryor Roberts
+44-(0)-796-071-6573
jonathan@pryorroberts.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-brings-2019-cch-tagetik-days-to-11-global-locations-300915103.html

SOURCE CCH Tagetik

