Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'072 1.0%  SPI 14'469 1.0%  Dow 36'128 0.0%  DAX 16'759 0.8%  Euro 0.9467 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'523 1.1%  Gold 2'003 -1.3%  Bitcoin 38'622 1.9%  Dollar 0.8809 0.6%  Öl 75.7 1.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156ams24924656Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
1&1-Aktie: 1&1 schaltet sein Handynetz wieder frei
November 2023: So schätzen Experten die Bechtle-Aktie ein
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Deshalb bleibt der Euro zum US-Dollar wenig bewegt - Zum Franken höher
Bekannter Analyst warnt: Bewertung der NVIDIA-Aktie ist "skandalös"
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Wolters Kluwer Aktie [Valor: 2578174 / ISIN: NL0000395903]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.12.2023 17:50:33

Wolters Kluwer again recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software 

finanzen.net zero Wolters Kluwer-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Wolters Kluwer
98.64 CHF 30.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer again recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software 
 Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik AI-based financial planning solution empowers finance professionals to make faster and better-informed decisions. 

New York – Dec. 8, 2023 Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that it?has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. Earlier this month, Wolters Kluwer also received recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Software

CCH Tagetik Budgeting, Planning and Forecasting software is Wolters Kluwer’s AI-based, enterprise-wide planning solution, which helps global companies facilitate strategic, financial, and operational planning, including supply chain, workforce, and capital expenses.?The solution, which supports customers across vertical industries, is particularly useful to organizations that require a high volume of users, and to organizations that have complex needs including predictive planning, advanced analytics, cascading allocations, management reporting, data connection, and integration with third-party source systems.  

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said: "CFOs who want to succeed in a business transformation environment need technology that connects financial and operational planning processes, so they can dynamically update forecasts, improve resiliency, and optimize operational efficiencies. We believe our consistent recognition as a Leader by Gartner is confirmation that the CCH Tagetik expert solution delivers on all of those needs, and more. We look forward to investing in continued innovations to ensure that CCH Tagetik remains a leader when it comes to empowering CFOs with data-driven insights that deliver improved planning agility, accuracy, and transparency.” 

Learn more about why Wolters Kluwer was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, by accessing the full report. 

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInFacebook, and YouTube.

Media

Paul Lyon
Senior Director, External Communications
Global Branding & Communications
Wolters Kluwer
Office: +44 20 3197 6586
Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Wolters Kluwer N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wolters Kluwer N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:55 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible On Holding
09:45 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
09:23 Marktüberblick: BASF-Aktie nach Investors Update gesucht
09:14 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
07:39 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Rücksetzer nach dem Rekordhoch
07.12.23 Disney unterzieht sich einer Fitnesskur
07.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
06.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'515.68 19.41 IQSSMU
Short 11'748.31 13.66 8JSSMU
Short 12'175.24 8.92 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'071.77 08.12.2023 17:30:41
Long 10'608.13 19.58 SSQMRU
Long 10'364.31 13.66 SSPM6U
Long 9'931.41 8.92 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experten sehen weitere Aufwärtsdynamik bei Solana - Inzwischen mehr aktive Nutzer als Ethereum
ams-OSRAM-Aktie höher: ams-OSRAM meldet Ausübung von 99 Prozent der Bezugsrechte - Bruttoerlös von 781 Millionen Franken
Darum steigt der Euro wieder etwas gegenüber dem US-Dollar - Franken zum Euro minimal schwächer
Analysten sehen hohes Kurspotenzial bei DOGE - Meme-Coin vor Bull-Run?
ams-Aktie konnte sehr von Kaufempfehlung profitieren
NVIDIA als Renditestar? Diese beiden KI-Aktien haben noch besser performt
Bekannter Analyst warnt: Bewertung der NVIDIA-Aktie ist "skandalös"
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: Credit Suisse schlägt brasilianisches Immobilienfondsmanagement-Geschäft los
Liliium-Aktie schiesst vorbörslich hoch: Lufthansa Group und Lufttaxi-Startup Lilium loten Partnerschaft aus
UBS-Aktie leicht unter Druck: UBS kommt bei Credit Suisse-Integration voran

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit