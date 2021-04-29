SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1015 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.6%  Bitcoin 48’072 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9085 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.3% 
29.04.2021 23:14:00

Wolf and Grizzly® geared for growth following acquisition

Wolf and Grizzly, adventure specialists and alums of Velocity, University of Waterloo's startup incubator, are poised for a bright future as they partner with Canadian-led brand architects, Nolk Entreprises Inc.

MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Famous for their range of compact and lightweight outdoor gear and crowdfunding success, Wolf and Grizzly seeks to expand their product line and bring their thirst for adventure to the masses through their acquisition by Nolk.

Nolk works closely with founders to enable the continued success of their projects by solving key pain points through scalable solutions. At the helm of Nolk are veteran entrepreneurs who hold vast experience in all steps of the business process, from startup to execution at scale. Nolk's data-driven insights, coupled with operational expertise allows brands to reﬁne and elevate into the future.

"We're incredibly excited to announce this new chapter in Wolf and Grizzly's story," says Founder George Rizkalla. "Nolk and Wolf and Grizzly's shared commitment to exceptional product design and uncompromising customer care make them an ideal match. We're thrilled for what lies ahead as Wolf and Grizzly joins the Nolk family of brands."

"At Nolk, we use unique digital tools to lay the foundational framework that will continue to optimize Wolf and Grizzly's growth velocity in the long term," adds Nolk CEO, Alexandre Renaud. "We look to acquire brands whose mission is as sustainable as ours and whose design pillars are simple, authentic and long-lasting."

Using their proprietary discovery tool, GeniusWire™, Nolk leverages the power of data science to curate their portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands.

"Without GeniusWire™, sourcing deals at scale is impossible. The search feature enables us to dive into niche markets and reach companies who match our investment strategy. The platform has increased our reach capacity by a factor of ten," says Antoine Valin, head of M&A at Nolk.

Following the acquisition, Thomas Kousholt will bring his vast experience in business scaling in technology to the role of COO at Nolk.

About Nolk

Founded in 2017 by successful web entrepreneurs, Nolk Entreprises creates sophisticated systems that better curate, acquire, and amplify digital-ﬁrst brands. The fast-growing company is headquartered in St-Bruno-de-Montarville, QC., with a global supply chain. To learn more, visit Nolk.com.

SOURCE Nolk Entreprises

﻿

