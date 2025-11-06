WM Technolog a Aktie 112141310 / US92971A1097
07.11.2025 00:28:19
WM Technology, Inc. Profit Falls In Q3, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $2.46 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $3.33 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 9.4% to $42.17 million from $46.55 million last year.
WM Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.46 Mln. vs. $3.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $42.17 Mln vs. $46.55 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $41 - $43 Mln
