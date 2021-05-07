WM Motor Chooses BlackBerry QNX to Power Its W6 All-Electric SUV

WATERLOO, ON and SHANGHAI, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chinese electric carmaker WM Motor has selected its QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS), QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP 7.0), and QNX® Hypervisor to power its advanced W6 SUV model. The deployment will enhance the safety of the mass-produced, all-electric W6, marking another milestone since the companies announced in December 2019 that BlackBerry® QNX® software had been selected for use in WM Motor's third-generation of SUVs.

Armed with the cloud computing power of handling over 1 million Tera operations per second (TOPS), the W6 is China's first mass-produced vehicle that can autonomously perform specific parking maneuvers. The model features brand-new electronic architecture and is powered by advanced silicon computer technology, a 5G base band and an autonomous driving domain controller. The advanced digital cockpit of the W6 has significantly shortened the information processing time and expanded the dimensions of information capture that allow the system to keenly perceive the subtle needs of the users in the cockpit. This not only ensures safer and more efficient journeys, but also provides a comfortable driving experience for all passengers.

Combining the latest in chip technology with the highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, the W6 allows for design flexibility and scalability to consolidate multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership while providing the highest standards of functional safety and security.

"BlackBerry's heritage of innovation in operating system technology and security has made it a trusted partner for the automotive industry," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region. "We are pleased to continue our partnership with WM Motor as they start to deploy the next generation of EV vehicles in the marketplace with advanced intelligence, functional safety, connectivity and security by leveraging the latest BlackBerry QNX technology platform."

"As a forerunner of China's new energy vehicle market, WM Motor is committed to developing and delivering a safe, high-quality, reliable and affordable mobility experience for our customers," said Freeman Shen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of WM Motor. "Thanks to BlackBerry QNX's outstanding safety, cybersecurity and reliability, we are able to focus on creating an extraordinary driving experience for our customers without compromising system safety and reliability."

Going forward, WM Motor plans to broaden its reach to develop additional driverless scenarios such as open road advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), bringing the smart technology-enabled mobility experience to mass-market customers and providing truly driverless vehicles for all families.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About WM Motor

WM Motor is an emerging leader in the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market, with a focus on a mass market audience. The Company currently offers world class, affordable battery electric vehicles (under the "Weltmeister", or "威马汽车" brand). These cars are equipped with best-in-class proprietary battery management systems, robust driving ranges, industry leading autonomous driving and smart connectivity features.

