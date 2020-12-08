SMI 10’394 0.2%  SPI 12’911 0.1%  Dow 30’178 0.4%  DAX 13’278 0.1%  Euro 1.0761 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’526 -0.1%  Gold 1’871 0.5%  Bitcoin 16’740 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8892 -0.2%  Öl 48.8 0.3% 

08.12.2020 20:00:00

WKND Launches in New York City with Personalized Getaways

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WKND, an on-demand "retreats-as-a-service" platform that intelligently personalizes local weekend getaway packages for millennials looking for regular breaks from the city, announced today that the platform is now available. Included are 30+ WKND Getaways and 400+ WKND Destinations within 3 hours of New York City.

WKND, a platform that personalizes local weekend getaway packages for millennials, launches in New York City.

WKND is the first intelligent travel software of its kind that delivers an authentic and local experience stress-free. Millennials demand memorable moments and activities over material goods, and are looking to spend money on immersive, experiential travel that lets them experience life as a local, not a tourist.i WKND now makes it easy for millennials to discover only authentic local experiences ranging from cultural to natural to artistic to culinary gems outside New York City.

Brian Friedman, Founder and CEO of WKND, commented, "It's challenging for people to book and navigate local weekend adventures with exciting, under-the-radar destinations and activities that promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Discovering local destinations nearby can take years of hard work to find and explore. We're excited to promote local travel by making it easy to create the ultimate weekend in 5 minutes or less."

WKND Getaways range from staying at The Hotel Dylan with Flow Yoga and Modern Art in the Catskills to staying at Gurney's Montauk with Catching Surf and Parasailing in Montauk. Every WKND Getaway includes detailed guidance with driving directions, food recommendations, an interactive overview map and a tailored packing list. WKND makes it easy to learn about the unique world outside New York City, and helps millennials recharge, reboot and re-energize every weekend to optimize their productivity and happiness.ii

The online journey on WKND starts off by completing a travel personality quiz that's inspired by the Myers-Briggs personality test. WKND then intelligently packages together transportation with accommodations, restaurant and activity reservations to create the perfect ready-to-live-and-share local weekend. Its official travel partners currently include Booking.com, Viator by Tripadvisor, Getaway and Sonder. Expansion plans include Los Angeles with a similar experience in Spring 2021 that will also cover up to 3 hours outside the city.

About WKND

WKND is an on-demand "retreats-as-a-service" platform that intelligently personalizes local weekend adventures packages. WKND helps millennials who desire a break from the city fill in their weekends with one-of-a-kind life experiences. To learn more, visit yourwknd.com

i https://www.wysetc.org/2018/03/millennial-and-genz-travellers-spending-more-experiencing-life-as-a-local-3/
ii https://www.businessinsider.com/4-day-week-could-make-people-happier-more-productive-oxford-study-2018-10

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wknd-launches-in-new-york-city-with-personalized-getaways-301188712.html

SOURCE WKND

