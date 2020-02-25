WizSmart® By Petix continues to innovate with their new line of Earth Friendly dog pads made with bioplastic from sugar cane and unused baby diapers

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WizSmart® by Petix, expands their product line to include a new dog pad where both the packaging and the liner are made with bioplastic from sugar cane. The company has also added a larger 24 count pack size for the popular Ultra XL Pads.

Krister Holm, General Manager of WizSmart® on their new product line: "Our new WizSmart® Earth Friendly Dog Pads have all the features, benefits and performance our customers have become accustomed to, our male dog solution, the stay-put tabs and our pads stay dry all day. The key difference is that we are using bioplastic in the packaging and liner of this new Earth Friendly line. Bioplastic is made from sugar cane which is a renewable source. When sugar cane grows it captures CO2, reducing carbon footprint. We help save fossil energy resources which are non-renewable. Bioplastic is 100% recyclable and works exactly like regular plastic."

WizSmart® experienced tremendous growth in 2019 by quadrupling their retail presence in all 50 States and Canada. They are committed to partnering with their retailers by driving store sales via an Astro Loyalty program, as well as, providing store employee training and engagement through the ExpertVoice platform. WizSmart® is focused on supporting their retail stores and developing innovative, earth friendly, sustainable products consumers want and need.

About WizSmart® By Petix - WizSmart® by Petix, is an eco-conscious company and a proud member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition. They transform more than 120 million unused baby diapers each year into an innovative super absorbent blend for their thick and soft dog pads. These dog pads are a 24 hour solution, which means less plastic, less waste and better for the environment. For more information about WizSmart® by Petix, visit http://www.wizsmart.com.

SOURCE Petix Company LLC