+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
19.07.2019 04:00:00

Wix.com Opens Japan Operations

TOKYO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading cloud-based website development platform, is proud to announce expanded efforts in Tokyo and the Japan market including the establishment of an office and extended customer support.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix)

"With more than 150 million users worldwide, Wix is used across 190 countries and is translated into 19 languages," said Nir Zohar, Wix President and COO. "The expansion to Tokyo allows us to better serve an important market that has already produced significant opportunities for our platform and the Wix business as a whole. We are delighted that Hideaki Tsumita has joined the team as our country manager and look forward to continued growth in the region." 

Hideaki Tsumita joins Wix from Evernote where he was the country manager in charge of Japan and the Asia Pacific market. 

In addition to enhanced business operations for marketing and the ongoing development of partnerships, a call center will be newly available for Japanese customers during business hours beginning this fall. Wix views the market as strategic and plans to grow the number of customer support agents to assist Japanese language customers as the company expands in the region.

To find out more about Wix Tokyo:
https://www.wix.com/jobs/locations/tokyo

About Wix
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 150 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store
For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Media contact
Matt Rosenberg
+1-917-837-0475
pr@wix.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wixcom-opens-japan-operations-300887659.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Vontobel: Novartis-Zahlen begeistern - jetzt Anlageprodukt zeichnen!
18.07.19
Neue Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
18.07.19
SMI legt gegen den Trend zu
18.07.19
Weekly-Hits: Dividenden & Getränkeindustrie
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Tech-Milliardär Mark Cuban hält Facebooks Libra "für einen grossen Fehler"
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Richemont-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Trotz starkem Wachstum verfehlt Richemont Erwartungen
Sicherheitslücke: Bug bei der Apple Watch macht Belauschen über iPhones möglich
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Bobst mit Gewinnwarnung: Prognose wegen Preisdruck und Auslastung reduziert - Bobs-Aktie bricht ein
Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung schieben Microsoft-Aktie an
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken weiter klar unter 1,11

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich, dagegen notierte der deutsche Leitindex DAX in Rot. Die US-Bösen zeigten sich verhalten. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB