Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’858 -0.7%  SPI 17’118 -0.2%  Dow 42’359 -0.2%  DAX 22’664 -0.8%  Euro 0.9522 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’378 -0.6%  Gold 3’051 1.0%  Bitcoin 76’787 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8819 -0.3%  Öl 73.9 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Mercedes-Benz Group945657Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Milliardenverkäufe bei Tesla durch Insider - Ein mögliches Warnsignal?
Ferrari will wegen US-Zöllen Preise anheben - Aktie höher
Aktien von NVIDIA, Intel und AMD unter Druck: Sorgen um China-Geschäft
NIO-Aktie tiefrot: NIO plant Aktienplatzierung - mit zahlreichen Einschränkungen
Suche...

WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 120065320 / FI4000519228

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.03.2025 17:30:00

WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.3.2025

WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs
0.94 EUR -1.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen
WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 March 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.3.2025
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          27.3.2025 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 WITH 
Amount            10 000Shares
Average price/ share   0,9397EUR
Total cost           9 397,00EUR
   
   
WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 276 890 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.3.2025 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
   
On behalf of WithSecure Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
Contact information:  
Laura Viita  
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation  
Tel. +358 50 4871044  
Investor-relations@withsecure.com  

Attachment


Nachrichten zu WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten