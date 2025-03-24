Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

24.03.2025 17:30:00

WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 24.3.2025

WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs
0.95 EUR 1.28%
WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24 March 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 24.3.2025
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          24.3.2025 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 WITH 
Amount            15 000Shares
Average price/ share   0,9489EUR
Total cost           14 233,50EUR
   
   
WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 241 890 shares
including the shares repurchased on 24.3.2025 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
   
On behalf of WithSecure Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 
   
   
Contact information:  
Laura Viita  
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation  
Tel. +358 50 4871044  
Investor-relations@withsecure.com  
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Attachment


