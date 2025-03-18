Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 120065320 / ISIN: FI4000519228]
18.03.2025 17:30:00

WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 18.3.2025

WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs
0.95 EUR 1.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen
WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 March 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
    
    
WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 18.3.2025 
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          18.3.2025  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 WITH  
Amount            15 000Shares 
Average price/ share   0,9562EUR 
Total cost           14 343,00EUR 
    
    
WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 181 890 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 18.3.2025  
    
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation  
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
    
    
On behalf of WithSecure Corporation  
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen  
    
    
Contact information:   
Laura Viita   
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation   
Tel. +358 50 4871044   
Investor-relations@withsecure.com   

