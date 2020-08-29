With the New Pop 'N Go Pets Playpen® by The California Beach Co., Pets Can Always Tag Along

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop 'N Go Pets Playpen® is so much more than just a tent for a pet. It's also a travel crate, kennel and/or nap space, depending on the situation. People will also love using this pet playpen as a way to include dogs in outside activities without having to keep them on a leash. Whatever outdoor activity it is, pets can comfortably sit on the sidelines.

THE PERFECT PORTABLE PET PLAYHOUSE

No matter how small and harmless a dog is, chances are they still worry about safety. While at home, a dog knows its job is to guard territory. How exhausting that must be for them.

Now that social distancing is here for quite some time, a pup probably knows something is up. In addition, the massive amounts of time at home has probably caused pets to become even more protective of space.

Luckily, quarantine restrictions are slowly but surely being lifted. That means pets can start spending more time outside. Dogs can go off-duty with the Pop 'N Go® Pets Playpen.

OH, THE PLACES AN ANIMAL CAN GO

These sudden changes can affect pets. This transition from social distancing to home distancing might cause pups stress, especially when they are at home alone more often post-quarantine. It's very possible for a dog to develop separation anxiety.

Think of the places a dog or cat can go with the Pop 'N Go® Pets Playpen. Chill outside and chances are a pet can come, too. Sports games, park dates, picnics, and outdoor trips are all great opportunities to let pets in on the fun.

Pets have been missing socialization as well. Every dog will love soaking up all of the attention they've been missing and friends will benefit from all the animal therapy.

FUN STARTS WITH THE POP 'N GO PETS PLAYPEN®

Hopefully, every animal lover can have a lot more outdoor fun before summer ends. With the Pop 'N Go® Pets Playpen, pet owners can make up for lost time with socialization and outside exposure. This portable pet playpen will save a furry friend from being stuck at home all summer. Pop N' Go Pets® can be a lifesaver.

