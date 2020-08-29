29.08.2020 21:00:00

With the New Pop 'N Go Pets Playpen® by The California Beach Co., Pets Can Always Tag Along

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop 'N Go Pets Playpen® is so much more than just a tent for a pet. It's also a travel crate, kennel and/or nap space, depending on the situation. People will also love using this pet playpen as a way to include dogs in outside activities without having to keep them on a leash. Whatever outdoor activity it is, pets can comfortably sit on the sidelines. 

THE PERFECT PORTABLE PET PLAYHOUSE

No matter how small and harmless a dog is, chances are they still worry about safety. While at home, a dog knows its job is to guard territory. How exhausting that must be for them.

Now that social distancing is here for quite some time, a pup probably knows something is up. In addition, the massive amounts of time at home has probably caused pets to become even more protective of space. 

Luckily, quarantine restrictions are slowly but surely being lifted. That means pets can start spending more time outside. Dogs can go off-duty with the Pop 'N Go® Pets Playpen.

OH, THE PLACES AN ANIMAL CAN GO

These sudden changes can affect pets. This transition from social distancing to home distancing might cause pups stress, especially when they are at home alone more often post-quarantine. It's very possible for a dog to develop separation anxiety.

Think of the places a dog or cat can go with the Pop 'N Go® Pets Playpen. Chill outside and chances are a pet can come, too. Sports games, park dates, picnics, and outdoor trips are all great opportunities to let pets in on the fun. 

Pets have been missing socialization as well. Every dog will love soaking up all of the attention they've been missing and friends will benefit from all the animal therapy. 

FUN STARTS WITH THE POP 'N GO PETS PLAYPEN®

Hopefully, every animal lover can have a lot more outdoor fun before summer ends. With the Pop 'N Go® Pets Playpen, pet owners can make up for lost time with socialization and outside exposure. This portable pet playpen will save a furry friend from being stuck at home all summer. Pop N' Go Pets® can be a lifesaver.

Related Images

pop-n-go-pets-playpen.jpg
Pop N' Go Pets Playpen®
The most portable, compact, and durable playpen ever created for pets.

Related Links

Shop Collection

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-the-new-pop-n-go-pets-playpen-by-the-california-beach-co-pets-can-always-tag-along-301120642.html

SOURCE The California Beach Co.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor
Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Nach Gold-Aktien im Berkshire-Depot: Investiert Buffett nun doch in Bitcoin?
UBS erhöht BIP-Prognose 2020 für die Schweiz auf minus 5,1 Prozent
Achiko-Aktie zweistellig fester: Achiko verkauft Empatkali-Anteile - Fokussierung auf COVID-19-Testtechnologie
ARYZTA will offenbar nur US-Geschäft verkaufen - ARYZTA-Aktie höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB