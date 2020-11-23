With Growing Cyber Threats to Educational Institutions, CynergisTek Identifies New Opportunities

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced that demand for its cybersecurity and privacy consulting services outside of the company’s traditional customer base continues to increase.

Ball State University, located in Muncie, Indiana, signed a managed services agreement with CynergisTek to help implement security and privacy best practices. "Now more than ever and because of how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed how we are collecting and maintaining information, the university is taking a proactive approach to creating a stronger cyber-defense, cyber-hygiene, and protection of student, staff, partners and research participant data," says Loren Malm, CIO at Ball State University.

CynergisTek’s cybersecurity managed services program supports universities and businesses in regulated industries that collect personal identifiable information (PII) by assessing risk to the organization, building a risk management program using best practices, and if needed develop response playbooks should an organization’s infrastructure be compromised.

"Academic research along with contact tracing has universities generating volumes of private health and location data like never before. As many of our clients are academic medical centers, it positioned the company well as educational institutions partner with us to assess, build, manage and validate the effectiveness of a security program,” says Caleb Barlow, CEO and president at CynergisTek. Mr. Barlow goes on to say, "CynergisTek was born in healthcare, meaning we deeply understand highly regulated industries and the strategy we laid out to diversify and expand our expertise into adjacent markets supports the growth and demand we’re seeing outside of the healthcare provider space.”

About Ball State University

Founded in 1918 and located in Muncie, Ball State University is one of Indiana’s premier universities and an economic driver for the state. Ball State’s 21,600 students come from all over Indiana, the nation, and the world. The 790-acre campus supports first-rate facilities and 19 NCAA Division I sports.

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

