With EPSTEIN, INC.: HOW THE US GOVERNMENT HELPED MAKE SPYING AND BLACKMAIL BIG BUSINESS, Skyhorse Announces the Explosive Sequel to its Bestselling Investigative Book

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhorse Publishing is thrilled to announce the publication of the sequel to Dylan Howard's groundbreaking real-life investigative thriller, EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES. EPSTEIN, INC.: HOW THE US GOVERNMENT HELPED MAKE SPYING AND BLACKMAIL BIG BUSINESS, a collaboration between Howard and top investigative journalists Melissa Cronin and James Robertson, is intended to be published soon.

EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES, on sale December 3, 2019, was the first book to explore the entire truth of the Epstein criminal cover-up, his arrest, and controversial death this past summer.

"You think you know the story of Jeffrey Epstein. You have no idea," said Howard.

"Our new—and unprecedented—investigation will expose the open secrets that helped enable one of the world's worst sexual predators to roam free for decades on American soil."

Howard, Cronin, and Robertson had reported on Epstein since 2014. When they set out to write a book about his crimes, they thought they knew the whole story. Before long, however, they uncovered compelling evidence about his actions as a super spy for Israel's Mossad intelligence operations, and his connections with US intelligence.

On the eve of publication for that first book, a chance meeting with a whistleblower from Epstein's innermost circle transformed this story from a personal pursuit into a geopolitical thriller. Dirty money, fake lawsuits, corruption, unexplained deaths, and billions of dollars are all part of what could become the exposure of the biggest espionage scandal in American history.

Exclusively sourced from personal papers and never-before-seen government intelligence files, capturing a momentous period in recent world history, EPSTEIN, INC.: HOW THE US GOVERNMENT HELPED MAKE SPYING AND BLACKMAIL BIG BUSINESS is at once personal and political, offering an unprecedented look into the wealth, corruption, and power behind how spy agencies, their governments, and the deep state really operate.

Through compelling exclusive interviews, newly uncovered FBI documents, and an active lawsuit against the bureau under Freedom of Information laws, EPSTEIN, INC.: HOW THE US GOVERNMENT HELPED MAKE SPYING AND BLACKMAIL BIG BUSINESS promises to blow the lid off corruption at the very highest levels.

In sum, EPSTEIN, INC.: HOW THE US GOVERNMENT HELPED MAKE SPYING AND BLACKMAIL BIG BUSINESS is an espionage scandal so enthralling it could forever tarnish the legacies of a number of high-profile individuals and noted law enforcement officials—the same people who are supposed to enforce the law and defend the interests of the American people.

"Until now, we didn't know the full and unfettered story about Epstein, particularly given the revelations of the first installment EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES and the actions of so many rich and powerful individuals who remain in the forefront of our collective consciousness. Skyhorse could not be more excited to publish the continuation to the book that launched a whole new investigation into Epstein," said Skyhorse CEO & Publisher Tony Lyons.

Broadcaster Sean Hannity called EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES a "fascinating read" and said readers will be talking about it for months to come.

News of EPSTEIN, INC.: HOW THE US GOVERNMENT HELPED MAKE SPYING AND BLACKMAIL BIG BUSINESS comes as House Democrats asked for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how the financier received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.

Epstein reached the deal in 2008 with then-Miami US Attorney Alexander Acosta's office to end the federal probe that could have landed him in prison for life. Epstein instead pleaded guilty to lesser state charges, spent 13 months in jail, paid financial settlements to victims, and registered as a sex offender.

This will be the fourth Epstein project from this investigative team. In addition to EPSTEIN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES, the trio produced the chart-topping explosive podcast EPSTEIN: DEVIL IN THE DARKNESS, and an as yet unannounced television documentary.

This is the second book for Cronin and Robertson; Howard previously authored Diana: Case Solved, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields, and Charles Manson: The Last Tapes along with Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Dylan Howard is an investigative journalist who former prosecutor Nancy Grace recently described as a "renowned" reporter, while Anthony Scaramucci called Howard "one of my favorite people in American media," and BuzzFeed declared him "a throwback to an older age of journalism."

Melissa Cronin is an investigative journalist whose ingenious reporting and dynamic writing have been behind some of the world's biggest and most scandalous stories.

James Robertson is an investigative journalist who broke the story of Jeffrey Epstein's first prison suicide attempt—and has continued to set the news agenda with his jaw-dropping world exclusives.

