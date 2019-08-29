With AI Empowering Healthcare, Ping An Good Doctor Showed Nine Black Technology Products at The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 August 2019, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference opened in Shanghai World Expo Center and Expo Exhibition Hall. The world's leading healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor", stock code: 01833.HK) showed collectively its strategic products, including "Private Doctor" and "One-minute Clinic", internet hospital; "Pharmacy Cloud", the Pulse Diagnosis device; and various wearable smart devices, bringing a vivid experience of AI+ medical treatment to the audience.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2019 is jointly organized by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Internet Information Office, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the Shanghai Municipal Government. It is the world's top intelligent cooperation and exchange platform. This year, with the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Possibilities", the conference is focused on the exploration of the technological frontiers, industrial trends and hot issues in the field of intelligence. As an enterprise representative in deep integration of AI and medical health, Ping An Good Doctor is invited to attend the conference.

"Private Doctor" is attracted the gaze of the guests with extraordinary "AI Doctor"

In Ping An Good Doctor's exhibition area, a product that can make friends with doctors and bring high quality medical resources to the users is aroused widespread attention from the audiences. The Private Doctor is a strategic product launched by Ping An Good Doctor in 2019. Through an one-on-one private doctor (from self-owned doctor team of Ping An Good Doctor) and a group of famous doctors from the top 100 well-known domestic hospitals, it provides 7x24, comprehensive and high-quality medical and health services for children, adults, the elderly and chronic patients.

AI Doctor, a special supporter behind the Private Doctor, which is the world leading AI-assisted diagnosis system and was independently developed by Ping An Good Doctor. The AI-assisted diagnosis system has been applied to the departments of self-owned medical team of Ping An Good Doctor and nearly 150 offline hospitals, covering an aggregation of over 3,000 diseases. Such system is continuously optimised under the training of Ping An Good Doctor with 530 million person-times of consultation records, and the advanced AI Doctor has greatly improved the doctor's diagnosis efficiency with extremely fast speed and high precision, ensuring that friend-like "Private Doctor" can provide high-quality, efficient, considerate and personalized precise health services.

Black technology applications are continuously emerging, the closed loop of AI medical services is formed

Ping An Good Doctor also exhibited on site various black technologies of AI+ medical results -- One-minute Clinic, internet hospital, Pharmacy Cloud, Pulse Diagnosis System device and smart devices including health smart watches, smart blood pressure watches, smart water cups, blood glucose meters, smart body fat scales, covering various scenes under health management, and bringing many surprises and praises to the attending guests.

In the One-minute Clinic, the patient makes a voice communication with the "AI Doctor" to provide key information such as the main symptoms of disease, and then the "AI Doctor" transfers the information by intelligent triage to the respective specialist department. After a real doctor receives the consultation, "AI Doctor" will assist the doctor to complete the whole process of health consultation and issue intelligent prescription, thus forms the intelligence of the whole consultation and improves the efficiency of the consultation. The internet hospital has focused on the combination of the AI medical technology capabilities of Ping An Good Doctor with the medical resources of physical hospitals.

Through the "Hospital Cloud" system of Ping An Good Doctor and the information system of the cooperative hospitals, the company has built a unified management platform of internet hospital collecting online diagnosis and treatment platform, prescription sharing platform and health management platform, and thus greatly enhances the efficiency of medical services and the patient's medical experience. The "Pharmacy Cloud" uses WeChat as a carrier to provide online consultation and e-prescription services for users in pharmacies.

In the field of AI equipment, the Pulse Diagnosis System device can be controlled by mobile phones innovatively to initiate pulse detection, in which the pulse diagnosis and treatment in the traditional Chinese medicine are completely changed by digitalization. The health smart watches, smart blood pressure watches, smart water cups and blood glucose meters and other equipment displayed on site are small, exquisite, stylish and easy to operate, which are designed for adults, elders, children and chronic patients respectively. Such devices have been linked with the App of Ping An Good Doctor. The collected body health data is uploaded to the App, and then the App provides personalized health management solutions through AI-assisted analysis and doctor's health guidance.

These products covering all kinds of people and different types of health application scenarios are based on leading AI technologies and supported by intelligent hardware. At the same time, combining with the service model of "Private Doctor", Ping An Good Doctor has built an intelligent medical system. The service capacity has been multiplied, medical accuracy and efficiency have been rapidly improved, and AI application in the medical field has been continuously occupied a high place

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

As the world leading healthcare ecosystem platform, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 01833.HK) strives to provide every family with a family doctor, every person with an e-health profile and everyone with a healthcare management plan through its "mobile medical + AI technology". At present, Ping An Good Doctor has established key business segments including online medical services, consumer healthcare, healthcare mall, and health management and wellness interaction.

As of 30 June 2019, our number of registered users reached 289.3 million and the number of monthly active users reached 62.7 million, it has become the largest mobile medical application in China in terms of coverage. Ping An Good Doctor assists its in-house medical team through the self-developed AI-assisted diagnosis system to provide users 7x24 one-stop medical services including online consultation, referral, registration, online drug purchase and 1-hour drug delivery, and also provide diversified one-stop membership service products through its self-owned medical team.

In April 2015, the App "Ping An Good Doctor" was officially launched. In December 2017, the Company completed the pre-IPO financing from Softbank Vision Fund, during which it raised US$400 million. On 4 May 2018, Ping An Good Doctor became the No.1 listed internet health-tech company in the world when it joined the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code 01833.HK.

