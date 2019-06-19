19.06.2019 21:38:00

With 825 health jobs gone, Ford directly responsible for biggest job loss and diminished patient access

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - With reports that the Doug Ford government is eliminating 825 jobs at health care agencies, "the true nature of the cruel PC budget and restructuring system changes are becoming clearer every day," says Heather Duff, chair of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario and a front-line Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) staff. 

Logo: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) (CNW Group/Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE))

The 14 LHINs were allocated $41 million less than in last year's budget estimates. "This is perhaps the biggest single job cut caused by the Ford government yet. The government must own up to how this will affect patient access to care," says Duff. "They can't run our province like their private corporation. They must be held to public account. These are our health care services."

On the ground in LHIN workplaces, the rumour has been that government told the agencies to avoid filling vacant jobs. Based on today's government announcement with 409 unfilled jobs being cut, we know that information to be real. Now there is serious concern on the frontline that key positions, such as care coordinator positions that help patients and families directly access care, may be cut.

In the past, the PC government has claimed its cuts are caused by inefficient school boards or other public sector employers. "But the government directly controls the new super agency (Health Ontario) they set up to take over these health care agencies. They are directly responsible for this large loss of work. Their cynical election promise means nothing. They can't mislead on that issue anymore," says Duff.

The government's dissembling and secrecy about their budget cuts has been a clear strategy, says Duff. Ontarians and affected health care staff "have been told virtually nothing until today about the cut. This is unacceptable – the public needs a full account of the cuts that will affect them. Imagine being one of these workers today and the first thing you are told is that you are losing your livelihood. There is apprehension, instability and chaos caused by this PC decision."

 

SOURCE Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:23
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
10:19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal
10:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
09:02
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
05:58
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extrem bullisher Tag / Credit Suisse – 11,00 CHF-Marke als Rettungsanker?
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:00
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus - erstmaliger Sprung über 10'000 -- US-Börsen mit Zugewinnen -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen
US-Börsen etwas höher -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börsenindex SMI überschreitet erstmals 10'000 Punkte
Infineon-Aktie sackt ab: Infineon zapft Kapitalmarkt an für Übernahme von Cypress Semiconductor
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen etwas höher -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Nach der gestrigen Rally ging es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB