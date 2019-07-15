WiSig Networks Adopts Palma Ceia SemiDesign for IoT Application Targeting Agricultural Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS), a provider of next-generation wireless connectivity solutions, today announced WiSig Networks, an incubated company of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, a developer of products for 5G wireless technology, has selected Palma Ceia's NB-IoT transceiver for its latest product, an ecological monitoring and management system for use in agricultural applications. The companies entered into a 3-year multi-use agreement.

"The fact Palma Ceia's IP is silicon proven was key in our selecting it for this critical project," said Dr. Kiran Kuchi, founding director of WiSig Networks. "The design margins indicate a predictable and high yield, giving us high confidence in the likelihood of success."

The WiSig Networks project, designated WN101, is designed for use in agricultural environments. With the average farm in India consisting of only 2.5 acres, the potential market is vast.

"Partnering on connectivity solutions for applications as diverse as we have with WiSig Networks is a great opportunity to prove our technology in real-world conditions," said James E. Flowers, co-founder and chief operating officer of Palma Ceia. "This enables us to deliver 'battle-tested' offerings to our customers and assure reliability."

Palma Ceia's PCS transceiver meets the performance requirements of 3GPP LTE Advanced Release 14 for NB-IoT, and supports a wide range of low-band and high-band frequencies. The transceiver utilizes a highly linear architecture offering operating margin exceeding 3GPP linearity requirements, as well as self-contained calibration and correction schemes for better performance and high yield.

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a Cayman Islands company, is a provider of communication IP and chips for next-generation WiFi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging WiFi and LTE standards, PCS supports the design of high-performance devices for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance designs and ease of integration. With worldwide operations headquartered in Hong Kong and with U.S. operations directed from Santa Clara, Calif., the company has design operations in Hong Kong and McKinney, Texas, as well as sales and support activities in China, Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at http://www.pcsemi.com.

Palma Ceia SemiDesign and the Palma Ceia SemiDesign logo are trademarks of Palma Ceia SemiDesign, and are protected by trademark laws of the Cayman Islands, United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Palma Ceia SemiDesign