SMI 11’091 0.5%  SPI 14’217 0.5%  Dow 34’021 1.3%  DAX 15’297 0.6%  Euro 1.0954 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’985 0.8%  Gold 1’836 0.5%  Bitcoin 45’795 1.7%  Dollar 0.9039 -0.2%  Öl 67.9 1.3% 
14.05.2021 13:49:00

WISH Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ContextLogic; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ContextLogic, Inc. ("ContextLogic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WISH) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about December 16, 2020, ContextLogic sold about 46 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $24.00 a share, raising nearly $1.1 billion in new capital. On May 14, 2021 the stock closed at $8.11.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its December 2020 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a ContextLogic shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wish-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-contextlogic-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301291661.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:42 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
11:26 Hedging-Strategie: Auf Nummer sicher in den Sommer
10:24 Marktüberblick: Defensive Werte gesucht
09:44 Vontobel: derimail - 13.50% auf Lonza & Moderna mit 60% Barriere
08:26 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie tiefer - Elon Musk lässt Bitcoin um Tausende Dollar abstürzen: Tesla stoppt Bitcoin-Zahlungen
CureVac-Aktie schnellt deutlich hoch: Starke Immunantwort von Impfstoffkandidaten der 2. Generation
US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- DAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Gesunder Gewinn, verlässliche Dividende: Nestlé-Aktie überzeugt die Börse
Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen Zürich deutlich unter Vor-Corona-Niveau
Facebooks Kryptowährung Diem zieht Gesuch für Zahlungssystem bei der Finma zurück - Hautpsitz in die USA verlegt
Amazon stellt 75'000 Mitarbeiter ein - 100 Dollar Impfprämie - Aktie etwas fester
Alibaba-Aktie gibt ab: Alibaba mit roten Zahlen
SMI im Plus -- DAX gewinnt -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Coinbase-Aktie klettert vorbörslich: Coinbase verdient prächtig - Handel mit Dogecoin kommt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit