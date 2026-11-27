(RTTNews) - WiseTech Global Limited (WTC.AX), a provider of software solutions and logistics executions, Friday announced that it is confident to achieve fiscal 2027 targets based on performance to the end of October, and subject to the momentum and continuing favorable market conditions.

In its trading update, the company said year-to-date October CargoWise revenue grew 11%, driven by higher transaction volumes, growth from LGFF and STL price increases. Costs are tracking in line with expectations.

Following the news, the shares gained around 15% in Australian trading on Friday, closing at A$53.87.

For the full year, the company continues to expect underlying EBITDA range of $725 million to $780 million and revenue of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion. Underlying EBITDA margin would be 49% to 51%, a growth of 3 to 5 percentage points year-over-year.

The annual outlook reflects underlying EBITDA growth ranging from 12 percent to 21 percent over a year ago, and revenue growth of 6 percent to 10 percent over prior year.

WiseTech noted that in August, its revenue guidance was predicated on modest adoption of key initiatives to achieve the bottom of guidance range, with those key initiatives second half weighted.

The company said the outlook confirmation is even before the adoption of the growth initiatives announced earlier.

WiseTech said it enter fiscal 2027 with a number of important goals that are tied to long-term strategy and vision, and that respond to the opportunities in the disruption currently seeing in the software sector generally from advancements in AI.

The company also said that it entered the new year with more growth opportunities across the business than ever before, a lower cost base, stronger margins, strong cash flow and a deleveraging plan that is ahead of schedule.

Further, AI Transformation delivered about $51 million of annualized EBITDA run-rate savings in fiscal 2026, and the firm expects a further $40 million of annualized run-rate savings by the end of fiscal 2027, with net savings of $10 million in the year.

Regarding the adoption of AI, the company said more than 90% of its code is now written or assisted by AI. Engineering productivity is up 57%, compared with 45% at the end of fiscal 2026.

AI, and its impact on the operating models of WiseTech and customers, has been an important part of the Company's strategy since 2022, the firm said.