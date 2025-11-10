Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.11.2025 07:42:56

WISeKey And Columbus Acquisition Sign Agreement To Publicly List WISeSat.Space Subsidiary

(RTTNews) - WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), a company specializing in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions, announced that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Columbus Acquisition Corp. (COLA), a publicly traded SPAC based in the Cayman Islands.

The agreement, signed on November 9, 2025, outlines plans to publicly list WISeKey's wholly owned subsidiary, WISeSat.Space Corp., under the new name WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp.

WISeSat.Space Corp., incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, fully owns WISeSat.Space AG, WISeKey's operating subsidiary. Upon completion of the transaction, the newly formed entity—WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp.—will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. WISeKey is set to receive 25 million shares in the new company, valued at $10 per share, totaling $250 million in equity. The company will retain majority ownership following the transaction.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

