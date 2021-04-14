WISeKey and CasperLabs Join Forces to Launch TrustedNFT.IO Technologies





Leading Swiss blockchain firms will deliver a secure NFT marketplace on the Casper Network

GENEVA – April 14, 2021: Wisekey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced it is joining forces with CasperLabs, the developer of Casper, the most reliable and secure blockchain for businesses, in a strategic partnership to bring trust to the hype around Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) with the launch of TrustedNFT.io. This strategic partnership will provide a dedicated, secure marketplace on the Casper Network for buying and selling NFTs, including artwork and luxury goods. The first major auction will occur in Summer 2021, with more information to come soon.

"By combining our Root of Trust with the Casper blockchain, we have created an innovative Trust Protocol that enables a wide range of use cases and business models, simply not possible with current blockchain-based solutions on their own," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "The first application of this collaboration will be the auctioning of digital twins of artwork and luxury collectibles, which we indisputably move into the virtual world, yet make their illegal use impossible.”

Casper blockchain is the first fully decentralized, truly scalable blockchain designed for real-world speed and security. Casper’s familiar tools, open architectures and expert support make it simple and readily accessible for developers, and its public software platform makes pricing predictable and transparent for businesses. Unlike first generation blockchains, Casper provides an upgradable infrastructure that powers innovation and facilitates deployments across public, private and hybrid environments.

"CasperLabs is committed to ensuring successful outcomes for organizations looking to build innovative applications on the Casper Network,” said Mrinal Manohar, Cofounder and CEO at CasperLabs. "Our partnership with WISeKey will set a new standard for responsible and secure NFT transactions during a period of historic interest. Both teams are deeply committed to delivering a more environmentally friendly and scalable option for the NFT community as it continues to evolve and excite new audiences worldwide.”

Casper Network’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) architecture allows for a higher volume of secure transactions with no drop off in performance, while producing a fraction of the energy expended by traditional blockchain protocols. As interest in NFTs continues to accelerate, both organizations are committed to promoting a more environmentally-friendly consumption and distribution model.

With the support of CasperLabs, WISeKey’s unique Digital Identification NFT platform technology will run on the Casper Network to deliver the most secure and scalable blockchain backend for creating real digital twins for valuable objects. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT that contains smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used, removing any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins to the art and luxury market.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, the developer of the blockchain software behind the Casper Network, provides professional services and support for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit casperlabs.io .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.