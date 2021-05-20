|
20.05.2021 15:49:00
Wise Kracks Sports Betting Podcast Announces Special Episode with Poker Legend Mike Matusow
OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming fresh off a string of epic guest collaborations, the Wise Kracks Podcast has just announced that this weeks' episode will feature a lengthy conversation with the poker legend Mike Matusow.
The Wise Kracks podcast is the sports betting focused podcast put out by the team over at World Sports Network (WSN).
Each week, pro sports bettor Bill Krackomberger sits down with his co-host Jon Orlando and a revolving cast of special guests to discuss all things sports betting and gambling. This covers everything from the latest sports betting strategies, to the industry as a whole - with a few wild stories thrown in to make things a little more exciting! And with nearly three decades of professional sports betting behind him, there are few figures in the sports betting space with quite the same level of insight as Krackomberger has.
This weeks' episode will see pro-poker player Mike Matusow sit down with the WSN team. And with four World Series of Poker bracelets and a World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions win to his name, Matusow will give a frank and honest insight into the high stakes world of professional gambling.
Having earned a reputation for his quick thinking, humour, and always hilarious trash-talking, this special episode with Matusow will certainly be one to listen to!
CONTACT:
Gustave Seeberg - Outreach Manager
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/wsn---world-sports-network/r/wise-kracks-sports-betting-podcast-announces-special-episode-with-poker-legend-mike-matusow,c3350840
Inside
Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street freundlich -- SMI in Grün -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt erholen sich die Kurse am Donnerstag. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich mit positiver Tendenz. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}