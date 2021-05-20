SMI 11’130 0.8%  SPI 14’340 0.8%  Dow 33’970 0.2%  DAX 15’300 1.2%  Euro 1.0982 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’980 1.1%  Gold 1’878 0.4%  Bitcoin 37’794 12.1%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 66.0 -1.0% 

20.05.2021 15:49:00

Wise Kracks Sports Betting Podcast Announces Special Episode with Poker Legend Mike Matusow

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming fresh off a string of epic guest collaborations, the Wise Kracks Podcast has just announced that this weeks' episode will feature a lengthy conversation with the poker legend Mike Matusow.

The Wise Kracks podcast is the sports betting focused podcast put out by the team over at World Sports Network (WSN).

Each week, pro sports bettor Bill Krackomberger sits down with his co-host Jon Orlando and a revolving cast of special guests to discuss all things sports betting and gambling. This covers everything from the latest sports betting strategies, to the industry as a whole - with a few wild stories thrown in to make things a little more exciting! And with nearly three decades of professional sports betting behind him, there are few figures in the sports betting space with quite the same level of insight as Krackomberger has.

This weeks' episode will see pro-poker player Mike Matusow sit down with the WSN team. And with four World Series of Poker bracelets and a World Series of Poker Tournament of Champions win to his name, Matusow will give a frank and honest insight into the high stakes world of professional gambling.

Having earned a reputation for his quick thinking, humour, and always hilarious trash-talking, this special episode with Matusow will certainly be one to listen to!

CONTACT:

Gustave Seeberg - Outreach Manager
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wsn---world-sports-network/r/wise-kracks-sports-betting-podcast-announces-special-episode-with-poker-legend-mike-matusow,c3350840

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:15 SMI-Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
08:00 Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
07:51 Weekly-Hits: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Frucht / Cleveland-Cliffs – Heisses Eisen
19.05.21 Marktüberblick: Euro-Hausse belastet den DAX
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
18.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Chinas 'Nein' zu Kryptowährungs-Zahlungen belastet: Bitcoin nahe 30'000-Dollar-Marke
Dow zum Börsenschluss schwächer -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel tiefer
Setzt Selfmade-Milliardär Mark Cuban auf Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin und Ethereum - oder doch Dogecoin?
Goldpreis erreicht höchsten Stand seit Januar
Dufry-Aktie steigt: Wechsel in der Konzernleitung von Dufry
US-Risikokapitalgesellschaft will milliardenschweren Krypto-Fonds auflegen
US-Währungshüter halten baldigen Beginn einer Tapering-Diskussion für denkbar
Nachfrageboom: Ein Analyst sieht in Kupfer "das neue Öl"
Wall Street freundlich -- SMI in Grün -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Nestlé investiert hunderte Millionen in neues Getränke-Werk in Indonesien - Aktie in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit